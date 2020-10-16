Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 8-14

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 8-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 8
Jermya Valerie Hughes, 25, of Winston-Salem, possession of Schedule I, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Gary Eugene McKay, 54, of South Main Street, Mooresville, manufacture of Schedule VI and possession of Schedule VI $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dakota Aaron Ware, 25, of Boger Street, Mooresville, probation violation, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Sylvia Nicole Robinson, 37, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Nicole Easler, 40, of Indian Trail, bond surrender, $1,500 bond, Union County law enforcement.
David Robert Garris, 33, of Sundown Road, Mooresville, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine, $250,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Justin Christopher Ferrare, 27, of Kannapolis, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michelle Lynn Bise, 33, of Boonville, failure to appear, identity theft and fugitive from justice, $56,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Damon Lee Garris, 24, of Carolwoods Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kacey Adam Cooper, 26, of Denver, possession of Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Everette McCall, 47, of Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, common law robbery, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
June Corrine Hall, 42, of Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Barney Charles Fuller Jr., 37, of Cross Meadow Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 9
Brandi Nichole Burton, 37, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Xavier Lamar Poteat, 19, of Fourth Street, Statesville, three counts of robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, $300,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brittany Nicole Blackwood, 33, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, three counts of robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance on premises of jail or penal institution, $300,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Anthony Dwayne Turner Jr., 22, of Northfield Road, Statesville, two counts of robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation charge and $350,000 bond on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department.
Aaron Prentice Allen, 37, of Mocksville, 10 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chelsae Hernandez Piedra, 22, of Westglow Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule VI, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Thomas Johnson, 24, of J and M Lane, Taylorsville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Samantha Rae Stewart, 28, of Bolick Road, Stony Point, trafficking in methamphetamine $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jarkevious Devontae Freeman, 19, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, true bill, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 10
Gregory Stephen Combs II, 31, of Brenda Lane, Statesville, possession of heroin and DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Andrew Broome, 49, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV and possession of marijuana, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Raistlin Shane O’Dell, 20, of Sloans Mill Road, Olin, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carl Russell Daye, 61, of Water Street, Mooresville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brittany Green, 27, of Mount Holly, organized retail theft, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dalton Lee Lewis, 22, of Gastonia, larceny and organized retail theft, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Steven Justin Reddy, 39, of Wylie Trail, Statesville, DWI $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Kyleigh Nicole Hepner, 24, of Lexington, DWI, $500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 11
Tavyon Delon Cauthen, 18, of Cherry Street, Statesville, possession of marijuana, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Foster Firetto, 37, of Starlight Road, Statesville, fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron David Formanek, 32, of Davidson, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 12
Juan Jara Polito, 33, of Cowart Drive, Statesville, DWI, hit-and-run causing injury and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bryan Lee Santiago, 27, of Charlotte, intimidating a witness, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jade Tyson Brannon, 45, of Sherwood Pines Drive, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cassidy Leigh Cadieu, 22, of Deerchase Circle, Statesville, larceny, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carri Lynn Williams, 38, of Concord, two counts each of obtaining property by false pretense and uttering a forged instrument and one count each of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and forgery-bank notes, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Javarious Deshawn Williams 21, of Charlotte, nine counts of larceny, six counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, five counts of failure to appear, three counts of organized retail theft and one governor’s warrant, no bond on the governor’s warrant and $28,500 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaac McKinley Dixon 21, of Lenoir, probation violation and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, $42,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 13
Tracy Lynn Kilpatrick, 40, of Mocksville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Hyatt Newell, 36, of South Main Street, Mooresville, five counts of secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Tyler Funk, 23, of Mount Holly, larceny, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
John Charles Christopher Wright, 36, of Raleigh, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlton Quartaz Leach, 27, of Gaffney, South Carolina, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Wendell Bonner, 27, of Gaffney, South Carolina, possession of Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Steven Michael Hill, 33, of Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, possession of heroin, $8,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Ray Burris, 29, of Sassafras Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 14
Sarah Angela Rash, 30, of Alpine Circle, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher William Squailia, 28, of Newton, possession of methamphetamine, $8,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Carl Anthony Cathey, 35, of South Race Street, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping and probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Jacob Walker Jr., 51, of China Grove, obtaining property by false pretense, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Todd Ulanda Cherry Sr., 53, of Newton Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
