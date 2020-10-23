Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 15-21

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 15
Elonna Jermail Hawkins, 36, of East Front Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Thomas Eugene Swift, 32, of 11th Street, Statesville, three counts each of accessory after the fact and conspiracy, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Acdoni Mejia Lopez, 20, of Charlotte, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Quantaey Lewis McDonald, 28, of East Broad Street, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $8,500 on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jamie Lee Gober, 31, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Travis Robert Wade, 31, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of heroin and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and obtaining property by false pretense, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Orlando Demont Sepla, 30, of Salisbury, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 16
John Brandon Thompson, 34, of Beracah Road, Mooresville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Malik Lamar Dwight, 24, of Fifth Street, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Kadarrel Kashun Boler, 26, of Quail Springs Road, Troutman, credit card fraud, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Javier Jaimes Avilla, 36, of Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 17
Nicholas James Kenyon, 35, of Mt. Airy, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Angela Marie Carrigan, 35, of Houston Lane, Cleveland, possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jaiquarius Dai’jahlik Hogue, 21, of Deer View Circle, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Michael Wilson, 35, of North Kelly Street, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jody Ann Shaw, 44, of Bluegill Lane, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Statesville Police Department.
Kasey Michel Gearhart, 34, of East Front Street, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 18
Michelle Ann Harris, 43, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule I and DWI, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Statesville Police Department.
Joushua Wayne Seagro, 24, of West Park Avenue, Mooresville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 19
Christopher Bivens, 34, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, malicious conduct by a prisoner, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $23,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Morgan Lee Ann Keller, 32, of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Michael DeYoung, 30, of Fifth Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dalton Keith Marlow, 29, of Ostwalt Amity Road, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Holly Leann Gladish, 35, of West Sharpe Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Isaiah Thomas Maldonado, 27, of Bronx, New York, conspiracy, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Arianna Lovelace Ashley, 26, of Boonville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Clavonna Jenkins, 22, of Richmond, Virginia, conspiracy, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nathan Cord Howard, 28, of Fourth Creek Landing Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 20
Andrew Obriant Caldwell, 31, of Thayer Court, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Casey Nicole Hines, 29, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua Nehemiah Wilder, 36, Seventh Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault and larceny, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 21
Jared Quin Parker, 33, of Aubry Lane, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of Schedule II, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chad Bradley Moore, 43, of Fern Hill Road, Troutman, three counts of kidnapping, two counts each of larceny after breaking/entering, financial transaction card takes/obtains and fleeing to elude arrest and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $770,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shannon Ray Royal, 40, of Triplett Road, Cleveland, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Derrick Preston-Lew Welborn, 41, of Jonesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
James Frederick Shuford, 35, of South Miller Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamel Lloyd, 45, of Johnson City, Tennessee, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession of cocaine, $10,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Francisco Javier Paularena Jr., 34, of Seventh Street, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Lorenzo Sherrill, 31, of Cornelius, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
David Alexander Moralez, 37, of Fresno, California, fugitive from justice, no bond, United States Marshals Service.
Kenneth Chase Bowden, 23, of Arbor Drive, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny of a firearm and obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Vincent Taylor Jackson 66, of Radio Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
