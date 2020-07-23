Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 16
Joseph James Chakos, 64, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule V and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kindra Renee Huffman, 24, of Hickory, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Robert Lail, 30, of Cecil Drive, Statesville, common law robbery, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Matthew Perry Snyder, 37, of Douglas Alley, Statesville, sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ransom Nathaniel Chambers, 40, of Creeks End Lane, Union Grove, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shatesha Marie Alford, 32, of Matthews, obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Lynn Sorrels, 33, of Wilson Pass Lane, Statesville, manufacture of MDPV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephen Paul Kays, 55, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, sex offense by a guardian, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Tyler Ingle, 34, of Hickory, two counts of trafficking in heroin and one count of manufacture MDPV, $207,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin Jay Tilley, 32, of Princeton, West Virginia, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard W. Axe II, 33, of Mint Hill, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 17
Jennie Marie Chappell, 27, of Concord, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin Demarquay Caskey, 28, of Lancaster, South Carolina, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Dewone Wilson, 23, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, manufacture of MDPV, parole violation, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no bond on the parole violation and $100,000 on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jyteonjay Rippy, 23, of Lenoir, true bill, no bond, Caldwell County law enforcement.
Mark Calvin Grover, 40, of Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Craven Wilson Jr., 50, of Charlotte, true bill, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Manuel Maurico Morales-Cruz, 45, of Squeaky Tree Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Mooresville Police Department.
July 18
Angelique Maria Maneiro, 42, of Alexandria, Virginia, two counts of stalking, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jose Armando Gutierrez, 21, of Happy Acres Drive, Statesville, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
July 19
David-Earl Chadwick Willis, 41, of West Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, true bill, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Marlene Lynn Sarter, 40, of Charlotte, possession of stolen goods, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Kristopher James O’Neill, 23, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Elton A. Howie, 44, of Charlotte, possession of stolen good, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Edgar Hernandez Vargas, 18, of Cara Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
July 20
Brenton Terrail McCain, 31, of Cornelius, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Princeton Keon Summers, 33, of Melviney Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Logan Allen Corral, 24, of Foxcroft Terrace, Statesville, speeding to elude arrest, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael John Peele, 37, of Charlotte, four counts of larceny and one count each of conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy and habitual larceny, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Robert Wade, 31, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
July 21
Tammy Charlene Kiser Lockamy, 48, of Porter Road, Statesville, manufacture of MDPV, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Allan Clint Whitesides Sr., 48, homeless, two counts of stalking, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shawnna Lousie Moore, 28, of Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $8,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Jammon Holt, 24, of Charlotte, governor’s warrant and failure to appear, no bond on the governor’s warrant and $13,500 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Korie Nicole Hargraves, 25, of Lexington, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Melvin Williams, 35, of Pine Street, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jesaye Deontae Murdock, 21, of Metropolitan Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Allen Miller, 31, of Strawberry Lane, Statesville, six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander Patrick Schang, 29, of North Main Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Olivia Madison Sipple, 21, of West Park Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Samuel Franklin Holcombe, 27, of Cedar Ridge Loop, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Salif Ali Shaqeem Mott, 28, of Brevard Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 22
Robert William Davis, 56, Catawba, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Shane Kyle Furman, 30, of Larue Circle, Statesville, discharging a firearm into occupied property and conspiracy, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Emil Leclercq, 43, of Tomah, Wisconsin, stalking, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Wesley Harding, 37, of Eufola Road, Statesville, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count each of discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Roy Rubin Morgan Jr., 53, of Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, larceny, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
