Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 3
Jonathan Darrell Morgan, 39, of Umbarger Road, Cleveland, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of Schedule II, $6,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kevin James Gambrell, 44, of Beauty Street, Statesville, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Fierra Shakia Martin, 26, of Charlotte, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stacey Lee Key, 47, of Fries, Virginia, probation violation, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Elijah James Hall, 21, of Pear Tree Drive, Woodleaf, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Justin David Worthington, 35, of Coleman Drive, Troutman, possession of heroin and DWI, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Charles Jackson, 44, of Oak Street, Mooresville, possession of heroin and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $7,500 bond on the possession charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 4
John Anthony Mazzullo, 50, of Woodwinds Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Kristin Leigh Werth, 32, of South Center Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Andrew Cole Hutchinson, 21, of Albany Drive, Mooresville, first-degree rape, attempted first-degree forcible rape and kidnapping, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond James Tino, 22, of Speigle Lane, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marvin Hughes Whitlowe III, 36, of Brevard Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ashley William Perkins, 42, of Overcash Road Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Darris Anthony Knox, 41, of Cove View Drive, Mooresville, probation violation, $25,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Shomell Artie Morrison, 43, of Gastonia, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 5
Morgan Lee Ann Keller, 32, Red Rose Lane, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Wayne Turner, 43, Briarhill Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Todd McDaniels, 29, of East Iredell Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ian Curtis Fanton, 18, of Elba Drive, Mooresville, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense and one count of kidnapping, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Andre Lamonte Shephard Jr., 31, of Margaret Drive, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jessica Nichole Borders, 26, of Desiree Drive, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brandy Marie Dawn Black, 26, of Nabors Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 6
Luke Timothy Sales, 40, of Barry Oak Road, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and conspiracy to sell narcotics and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule III, and maintain a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, $255,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Todd Crider, 28, of Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule III and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Donny Julius Wilder, 41, homeless, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
David Wayne Mecimore, 27, of Mount Vernon Church Road, Olin, larceny of motor vehicle parts, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mathew Neil Brown, 35, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Alan Jenkins Jr., 41, of Vale, possession a firearm by a convicted felon and DWI, $25,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dennis Eugene Everhart, 50, of Selma Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 7
Phyllis Lucille Mayberry, 55, of Sharon School Road, Statesville, first-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering, $ 10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dequilliam Nquay McClure, 39, of Charlotte, identity theft, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson Jerry Stanley, 22, of Monroe, Michigan, fugitive from justice, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Donte Lamar Tartt, 32, of Columbia, South Carolina, two counts of each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking cocaine and one count of maintaining a vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $1,250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaquill Dion Miller, 29, of Columbia, South Carolina, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Freya Marie Bundy, 27, of Iron Station, larceny, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dondre Lowery, 23, of Kannapolis, possession of stolen goods, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 8
Samuel Guzman Ponce, 27, of Sharpe Street, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Juan Martinez Contreras, 67, of Denver, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kevin Lee Starnes, 29, of Albemarle, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
Ivy Lynn Stroud, 41, of Cline Street, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
James Vernell Jones, 37, of North Oakland Avenue, Statesville, failure to register as a sex offender, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jarkevious Devontae Freeman, 20, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
John Ervin Ellis Jr., 51, of Twitty Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 9
Davion Jameil Williams, 18, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dreyvon Malik Williams, 18, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky James Inscore, 39, of Inscore Drive, Hamptonville, crime against nature and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $11,000 bond, North Carolina Wildlife.
Bill Kelly Blankenship, 45, of Salisbury, possession of burglary tools, possession of Schedule II and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $8,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Koda Hunter Polson, 20, East Broad Street, Statesville, assault on an officer discharging official duty inflicting serious injury, custody release, Statesville Police Department.
Tylor Scott Perry, 24, of Willow Oak Lane, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Rosendo Marquez, 50, of Foster Lane, Statesville, 19 counts of first-degree sexual offense with a victim under 13, $2.5 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Jason Grimm, 37, Saint Jill Circle, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
