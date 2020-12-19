Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 10
Brandon Maurice Collins, 36, of Radford, Virginia, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tremayne Da’lee Daniels, 24, of Edsel Way, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; also arrested Dec. 14, manufacture MDPV, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jeremy Waid Thanavastien, 44, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, trafficking heroin, parole violation, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, no bond on the parole violation and $150,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Byron Lee Smyre, 30, of West End Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jordan Leigh Elliott, 30, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, possession of heroin, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua David Brown, 26, of East Broad Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Charles Robert Graham, 40, of Jericho Road, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 11
Newton Marcell Brown Jr., 40, of Laura Road, Mooresville, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Breanna Lorraine Delany, 22, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and trafficking heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Whitney Brooks Fennell, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two counts of trafficking heroin and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $600,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 28, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chelsea Nicole Millsaps, 29, of Overcash Road, Troutman, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule III, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jermiah Franklin Frazier, 18, of Culp Street, Mooresville, assault on emergency personnel, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Office.
Dec. 12
Rondarius Arnod Redfear, 21, of Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and manufacture/sell/deliver/possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Gabriel Ryan Windover, 19, of Almora Loop, Mooresville, possession of Schedule VI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jean Marie Anderson, 38, of Taylorsville, conspiracy to sell narcotics, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristen Angelique Fields-Myers, 40, of Lippard Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Lee Stephens, 21, of Simonton Road, Statesville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jonathan Blaine Harris, 26, of Concord, DWI, $500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 13
Ronald Germaine Houston, 26, of Charlotte, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of identity theft, $6,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Courteney Yvette Hines-Brown, 23, of Charlotte, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Malik Quashon Bridges, 23, of West Raleigh Avenue, Statesville, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Scott Brooks, 25, of Davis Trail Lane, Troutman, possession of Schedule II, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 14
Anary Morrison Bellamy, 39, of Woodbridge Road, Statesville, identity theft, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Matthew Simpson, 34, of Monroe, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of financial transaction card fraud, identity theft and card theft with scanning device, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Bret Jason Kahle, 52, of Elba Drive, Mooresville, disclosing private images/adult, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Eric Tyron Washington, 48 of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear and one count each of larceny, identity theft, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $27,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alejandro Sanchez, 27, of Kodak Drive, Statesville, fugitive from justice, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua Daniel Cook, 38, of Oates Road, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Eugene Lackey Jr., 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Eddrick Pierre Steele, 29, of Piedmont Pointe Drive, Mooresville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 15
Joseph Daniel Klein, 28, of Capital Avenue, Mooresville, six counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, five counts each of trafficking heroin, four counts each of sell/deliver Schedule I and sell/deliver Schedule III, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and one count of possession of Schedule III, $470,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tishelle Siqui Rickett, 28, of Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katricia Dianne Mack, 32, homeless, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dec. 16
Matthew Aaron Myers, 41, of Charlotte, larceny, $2,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.
Anthony Quinn Brooks Jr., 23, of Winston-Salem, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count each of breaking /entering and larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy and speeding to elude arrest, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Trevor John Loper, 19, of Lincolnton, statutory rape of child 15 or younger, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Timothy Benfield, 45, of York Spann Road, Hamptonville, larceny, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Allen Welch, 34, of Damascus Church Road, Statesville, failure to inform of new/changes to online ID as a registered sex offender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Ryan Norman, 34, of Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Clarence Edward Phifer, 51, of Third Creek Church Road, Cleveland, DWI, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
