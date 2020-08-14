You have permission to edit this article.
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 6-12
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 6-12. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 6

Stanley Dwayne Shook, 58, of Hickory, two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and one count of manufacture of MDPV, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Frank Louis Oliver, 30, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of trafficking in cocaine, $2 million bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Timothy Worley, 53, of Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Dawn Cochrane, 25, of Cloister Lane, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Candra Brooke Kennedy, 29, of China Grove, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Simyon Chalise England, 29, of Bristol Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Oliver Lawing, 32, of Harrisburg, possessing stolen goods, $7,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.

Christopher Michael Gandt, 48, of Thoroughbred Drive, Troutman, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Crystal White, 41, of Trent Road, Statesville, true bill, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael James Morgan Jr., 30, of County Line Road, Stony Point, bond surrender, $5,000 bond, bail bonding agency.

Aug. 7

Jami Dawn Ostrander, 44, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, trafficking heroin, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolyn Michelle Jones, 49, of Appaloosa Lane, Statesville, stalking, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Davita Tereva Patterson, 34, of Laramie Court, Troutman, possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Maurice Mack, 32, of Fifth Street, Statesville, two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possessing stolen goods, $80,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Statesville Police Department.

Cody Samuel Lawson, 27, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Briggs, 27, of Brooklyn, New York, uttering a forged instrument, possession of a counterfeit instrument and obtaining property by false pretense, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Aug. 8

Monica Lashalle Keller, 33, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Ernest Adams, 32, of South Sycamore Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $8,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Lane Alexander Perry, 27, of Nevis Lane, Mooresville, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $8,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

John Dexter Wines, 28, of Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, four counts of bond surrender and one count each of habitual misdemeanor assault and probation violation, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Dwight Burnette, 29, of Kannapolis, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Aug. 9

Jordan Devante Pegram, 27, of Knox Avenue, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $8,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Angela Rena Eddings, 30, of West Iredell Avenue, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Christopher Gage Handy, 23, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, three counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamir Elsea Randall, 25, of East Memorial Highway, Harmony, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Leigh Jones, 28, of Piedmont Pointe Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of Schedule I, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

David Edward Perry, 51, of Diamond Street, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron James Kvek, 39, of Southside Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Myron Donnell Lawton, 39, of Pilch Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Aug. 10

Avery Lee Houston, 39, of Huskins Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Robert Lawrence Stewart, 46, of Carriage Road, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominic Deangelo Bobo, 30, of Muellers Circle, Statesville, six counts of larceny by servants and other employees, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Stephanie Elliott, 27, of Salisbury, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Alexander James Welborn, 28, of Conny Lane, Union Grove, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrick Ashley Chandra, 31, of Greensboro, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dorrian Shakena Smith, 25, of Greensboro, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 11

Philip Andrew Church, 35, of East Front Street, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle and DWI, $8,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Alexander Patrick Schang, 29, of North Main Street, Mooresville, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Mark Calvin Grover, 40, of Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Don Wayne Saunders Jr., 49, of Winston-Salem, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Statesville Police Department.

Kaleb Daniel Readling, 19, of Magic Forest Drive, Troutman, six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Bufford Thomas Watson, 53, of Wilkesboro, two counts each of assault on an officer discharging official duty and inflicting injury and malicious conduct by a prisoner, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Jean Yeckley, 38, of Ferndale Drive, Statesville, possession of Schedule I and DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Darius Benard Cooper, 36, of Amsterdam, New York, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 12

Erin Jean Mullis, 37, of Westwood Drive, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $8,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Paul Edward Jackson, 56, of Fifth Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Gilbert Riley, 42, of Florence, Kentucky, fugitive from justice, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Dexter Lynn Whitaker, 29, of Hamptonville, kidnapping/serious bodily harm, probation violation, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and domestic violence protection order violation, $605,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Johnathon Buchanon, 37, of Big Forest Drive, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

 

