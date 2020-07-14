Fired VA staffer admits to murdering 7 patients with insulin

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, center, announces at a news conference Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Clarksburg, W.Va., that Reta Mays, 46, of Harrison County, W.Va., a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va., pled guilty to murder and assault in the deaths of eighth veterans under her care in federal court in Clarksburg, W.Va., Tuesday, July 14, 2020.