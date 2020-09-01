Deputies arrest pair of suspects in string of breaking, entering cases

A pair of Statesville men is facing felony charges after the Iredell County Sheriff's Office served warrants related to a string of breaking and entering cases.
Christopher Gage Handy, 23, of Turnersburg Highway and Derek Kane Smith, 32, of Fieldstone Circle, were charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, as well as being served with other warrants. Both were sent to the Iredell County Detention Center. A magistrate set bond at $20,000 for each.
They are suspected of a number of crimes along the Turnersburg Highway in Statesville, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
In a news release Campbell said an investigation began on Aug. 3 when patrol deputies were called to check on a golf cart that was hidden in a wooded area behind a residence on Turnersburh Highway. They found some tools in the golf cart and called in detectives to investigate. While people had seen the golf cart in the area, the identities of the driver or drivers were unknown. Both the tools and the golf cart were taken and towed to Affordable Towing in Statesville.
Detectives reviewed reports and found that patrol deputies had come in contact with the golf cart on Monticello Road on Aug. 2. The two people with the golf cart were identified as Handy and Smith, Campbell said.
On Aug. 4, the Sheriff's Office said Affordable Towing called to report a breaking and entering and larceny of the golf cart and the tools which had been recovered the previous day.
Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the business once again located the golf cart behind a building on Turnersburg Highway where Handy had lived, Campbell said.. A search warrant was requested to seize the golf cart and tools which were also stolen from Affordable Towing, he said.
The investigation continued as more reports for breaking and entering were received in the area. Some of that stolen property was found at Handy's residence and returned to the respective owners, Campbell said. The value of the property recovered was $2,070, the sheriff's office reported. Warrants for Handy and Smith were then obtained by the detectives.
On Aug. 9, Handy was arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. Handy later was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony interfere with jail/prison fire system. He received an additional $46,000 secure bond on those charges.
On Aug. 26, Smith was being sought by warrant squad deputies who were trying to serve warrants for two counts of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.
But Smith decided to run, Campbell said. Smith climbed out a window and fled on foot, he said. After a short foot chase, Smith was taken into custody.
Handy's criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of injury to personal property, larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.
Smith's criminal history includes felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, obtaining property by false pretense and larceny as well as misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering, larceny, communicating threats, violation of a court order, driving after consuming alcohol and DWI.
