Alexander Sheriff's Office investigating home invasion, sexual assault

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion in which the 69-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted.
Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman said a call came in around 2:18 a.m. Sunday from a resident who lives in the area of Millersville and Liberty Church roads in Hiddenite.
Bowman said the woman told deputies she was in bed asleep and was awakened when a man began hitting her in the face and strangling her. She said she did not know the man and that he sexually assaulted her before fleeing the residence.
The sheriff's office K-9 unit responded as did Alexander EMS. The woman was transported to a local hospital.
Bowman said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. A reward of up to $1,000 is possible for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Tips can also be reported to the sheriff's office at 828-632-2911 or 911 in case of an emergency.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!