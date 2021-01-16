Louise Moton leaves a lasting legacy on Statesville

Serving others

Gadson G. Bigham and St. Charles Rutledge began the Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary in 1922. But it was always more than just a business.

Louise said Gadson’s wife, Mary Belle Bigham, told her the mortuary’s goal was to serve families from day one. That was something Louise clearly took to heart as so many people talked about how Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary put their ministry to people first, and the business second.

"I guess it was just in her genes. She was just bred to do that," Seifullah El-Amin said. El-Amin had Moton as a teacher in 12th grade at Morningside High School and is now the president of the alumni association. "She was just, I guess how we say it is, a cut above. She just didn't fall below a certain level of dignity."

That was earned as much as it was how she carried herself through life.

"She was always active in the community and always participated in events and what was going on," Elaine Woods said, who was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star along with Louise. "I think it was just the way she was raised. She was blessed and always gave back."

No matter what she had, it seems Moton would have had a giving heart. But her success in business allowed her to financially help out others.