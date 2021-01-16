Louise Moton leaves a lasting legacy on Statesville

Much can be said about Louise Moton and the impact she made in Statesville. Moton died on Jan. 2, but her legacy goes well beyond her co-ownership of the Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary or as a teacher at Morningside High School.
The list of civic and church groups she was a part of is long and speaks in its own way to how active she was in the community.
Moton had been a member of First Baptist Church on Garfield Street before joining Logan Presbyterian Church. She was heavily involved in local civic organizations as a founding member of Crime Stoppers, as well as part of the Statesville Housing Authority Board of Directors, The American Legion Auxiliary 217 and the Order of the Eastern Star Malissa Chapter No. 8. She took part in the Garfield Senior Citizens Club. She also had a lifetime membership with the NAACP.
With her vocation, she was a founding member and former president of the Piedmont District Funeral Directors Association, a life member of the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of N.C. Inc., and a life member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association.
But her business acumen and activities in Statesville don't paint the full picture of why she was considered a pillar of the community and why she earned that praise from so many.
Like so much about her, it started with the family business.
Serving others
Gadson G. Bigham and St. Charles Rutledge began the Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary in 1922. But it was always more than just a business.
Louise said Gadson’s wife, Mary Belle Bigham, told her the mortuary’s goal was to serve families from day one. That was something Louise clearly took to heart as so many people talked about how Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary put their ministry to people first, and the business second.
"I guess it was just in her genes. She was just bred to do that," Seifullah El-Amin said. El-Amin had Moton as a teacher in 12th grade at Morningside High School and is now the president of the alumni association. "She was just, I guess how we say it is, a cut above. She just didn't fall below a certain level of dignity."
That was earned as much as it was how she carried herself through life.
"She was always active in the community and always participated in events and what was going on," Elaine Woods said, who was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star along with Louise. "I think it was just the way she was raised. She was blessed and always gave back."
No matter what she had, it seems Moton would have had a giving heart. But her success in business allowed her to financially help out others.
"She was a very compassionate person. She cared about the community, she cared about people, and once you met her, you were not a stranger," Ora Daniels Merritt said. She is part of Rutledge & Bigham's support staff. "She always did it by the book, took care of the families."
Bernardeane H. Moton, who is now the mortuary's CEO, said Louise took the phrase "it takes a village to raise a child" to heart and used her business to bring her family, as well as the community, together.
"Her whole thing was family. She loved her family and she loves to work with all of the family," Bernardeane said. "We're not in this by ourselves. We are in a community, and we could stay closed off in the building and wait for someone to come to us… We have to use our gifts and our talents out there in the community to help other people. It takes an entire village to raise a child. It takes everybody participating to do their part, and she didn't just talk it, she walked it."
Bernardeane also helped take care of Louise in her final years, watching "Family Feud" and MSNBC, time she counted as giving back to "a wonderful lady."
Another way the company continues to do that is through the Rutledge and Bigham Memorial Scholarships, which helps students with undergraduate and graduate expenses, something Bernardeane and others were proud to continue on as Louise stepped back from her regular roles with the mortuary.
Giving back
While many weren't sure of the exact moments, El-Amin and others said, Louise had donated to First Baptist Church in some of its toughest times. In the case of Christine Carson, she helped her get settled into Statesville and then helped her buy a home that she lived in until recently.
Carson said they had met at North Carolina College (now North Carolina Central University) and later on she was preparing to teach in Statesville but was looking for a place to live and settle. According to Carson, Louise negotiated with several people on her behalf and by the time she moved here, Louise had everything ready for her.
"She was the one that made all of the adjustments for me to move to Statesville and she was very supportive in helping me move here," Carson said.
Later, Louise ended up negotiating with her own mother for a plot of land on Garfield Street where Carson bought the land and built her home. Carson said she lived there for nearly 50 years before moving to Washington, D.C., with her family that she lives with now.
Stories like that are typical of Louise Moton. People spoke to her talents as a leader and businesswoman, but also to the bonds they made as friends and family.
However she helped, the blessings she passed on to others left an impact that carries on.
"Regardless of how well blessed she became, she never turned her back on the Black community," said Skip McCall, the former president of Statesville's NAACP chapter. "And to me, that's what leadership is. Leadership is that you've got the care. You got to love and be willing to sacrifice for the people that you care about and you value. And that was Mrs. Moton."
"And that seemed to be her purpose in life. She was like an angel."
Continuing legacy
James David Moton Sr. hopes to continue his mother's legacy through the family business, as well as how he lives his life.
"We tried to copy that, I feel by doing the things that she did. It's just funny how she showed us even in ways that she never said a word. How to run a business and treat people at the same time," David said.
That is something his sons, Matthew and David Jr., hope to follow in those footsteps when it comes to serving others.
"My grandmother set an example not only for me and my family to aspire to, but for the community as a whole," Matthew said. "That's one of the things that has been instilled in me and my family life."
Matthew said that was evident when he would take Louise to doctor's appointments and her former students, decades later, still spoke about the wisdom they gleaned from her.
While the example she set was one worth emulating, she would offer advice as well. David Moton Jr. recalled the things she taught him whether practical, like managing credit, or the life lessons she taught directly and indirectly. He said she loved to smile and enjoy life as much as she enjoyed helping others out as well.
"The simple things, the simple way she could explain something and tell you about an experience, and it just stands with you. I never saw my grandma not extend her arms to somebody whether it's me and (in) a conversation or family members, family, friends, community, people, Whoever it was, she was always extending her arms to bring you in," David Jr. said.
However, carrying on a legacy of serving others isn't always easy.
David Sr. said that the mortuary has kept him busy since his mother's passing at the beginning of the month and ironically, he said he has found little time to grieve himself.
"Last night I found myself in the cemetery at 10 o'clock crying, at my mom's grave because that seems like the only time I've had for myself to allow my grief to come out," David said. "But you have to do what you have to do. I can't stop doing what I do because my mama wouldn't have stopped. She didn't stop. She didn't stop when her mama died."
