Gas leak at Iredell Memorial interupts, but doesn't stop hospital

Construction crews at Iredell Memorial Hospital struck a line Wednesday morning, causing a natural gas leak, but the hospital kept operating and even their outdoor coronavirus vaccine clinic kept going.

"2021 has started the way 2020 ended," Iredell Health Systems CEO John Green said. "We look forward to all taking on these challenges at once and getting more of the vaccine out during this challenging pandemic."

The line carrying natural gas along Hartness Road was struck around 11 a.m. as crews doing renovations of Iredell Memorial Hospital’s Endoscopy Department struck the two-inch line. Several witnesses reported the smell of the gas from two of the older sections of the hospital to the tower furthest from where the leak was. After being moved, the whole hospital was under a shelter-in-place order while the leak was attended to. The hospital's emergency services were diverted until the leak was closed.

Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman said several nearby offices were also evacuated as a precaution.

"Everything went well. We went down and crimped the pipe off, then Dominion was here to help fix it," Weatherman said.