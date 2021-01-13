Gas leak at Iredell Memorial interupts, but doesn't stop hospital

Construction crews at Iredell Memorial Hospital struck a line Wednesday morning, causing a natural gas leak, but the hospital kept operating and even their outdoor coronavirus vaccine clinic kept going.
"2021 has started the way 2020 ended," Iredell Health Systems CEO John Green said. "We look forward to all taking on these challenges at once and getting more of the vaccine out during this challenging pandemic."
The line carrying natural gas along Hartness Road was struck around 11 a.m. as crews doing renovations of Iredell Memorial Hospital’s Endoscopy Department struck the two-inch line. Several witnesses reported the smell of the gas from two of the older sections of the hospital to the tower furthest from where the leak was. After being moved, the whole hospital was under a shelter-in-place order while the leak was attended to. The hospital's emergency services were diverted until the leak was closed.
Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman said several nearby offices were also evacuated as a precaution.
"Everything went well. We went down and crimped the pipe off, then Dominion was here to help fix it," Weatherman said.
Dominion Energy spokeswoman Persida Montanez said the leak was capped at 12:07 p.m. and the leak resulted in a temporary outage for several nearby customers.
By 1 p.m., operations at the hospital were returning to normal.
As for the clinic outside, they kept distributing the vaccine as the leak was addressed by Dominion Energy and the Statesville Fire Department.
"We were fortunate the gas leak was outside in a construction area and hadn't affected our clinic," Meagan Kowalski said. She is the Iredell Health System's spokesperson.
Kowalski said the hospital evaluated the situation and while much of the traffic around the hospital was diverted away, those signed up for the vaccine were directed into the drive-thru clinic on Brookdale Drive.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL