Sheriff: Cooper's order creates confusion on 'to-go' mixed drinks

However, how much that will help local business is yet to be seen.

For Joe Bondi, the owner of Red Buffalo Brewing Company on Center Street, he said while he wasn't speaking for all local businesses, in the case of his, serving alcohol or mixed-drinks to go would help, but wouldn't be bringing in a significant amount of income.

Bondi said unless lockdown restrictions were to get more severe and cut how long Red Buffalo could be open, then serving drinks to-go will be something he keeps an eye on but not something he expects to change how he operates his business.

Sheriff association's summary

In information sent to the state's 100 sheriffs, Caldwell summarized the association's views as follows:

1. Current State law does not authorize the sale of a mixed alcoholic beverage for carryout or delivery to the customer even if the alcoholic beverage is sold and transported off-premises in a sealed container. We are not aware of and have not found any legal authority that would authorize an override of this State law prohibition by the Governor or the Chair of the ABC Commission (even if directed to do so by the Governor).