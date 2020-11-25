Salvation Army marches on despite adversity

A twig dangles from insulation exposed by a tree that fell on The Salvation Army headquarters' roof last month. While the hole the tree created is mostly covered up, JoAnn Mure said a bird did manage to make its way inside recently.
However, that's not stopping The Salvation Army in Statesville.
"Besides having a hole in our ceiling … We're doing pretty good," Mure said while explaining there are some issues with getting it fixed, something they've been waiting on for about a month now.
That's just one more thing for Mure to think about as The Salvation Army prepares for its usual holiday activities. JoAnn and Joe Mure lead The Salvation Army's efforts from the offices on Caldwell Street, and while JoAnn was optimistic, the organization is worried about how donations will go this season as the coronavirus still is spreading throughout the country.
It's a two-fold issue for The Salvation Army. The economy, and thus people's incomes, took a hit this year with the pandemic. That means less of the disposable income the organization relies on for donations. On top of that, COVID-19 is pushing more shoppers online, meaning fewer people walking past the organization's bell ringers at local stores. That also means fewer people seeing their angel trees set up at stores in the area.
"This year has been absolutely crazy for everybody," Joe Mure said.
But The Salvation Army isn't about to retreat.
"We're trying to have faith over fear," JoAnn said. "Trusting that God has got this for us. And he is gonna work everything out."
The Salvation Army is adapting, too.
JoAnn said they're pushing a few of their online options with a Virtual Red Kettle, as well as the ability to take part in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program virtually. She said they're also encouraging others to start their own Virtual Red Kettles on the website to challenge their family members, friends and acquaintances to raise funds. JoAnn said if people want to buy gifts but avoid contact with other people, deliveries can be scheduled to go to the headquarters on Caldwell Street.
Even with the online options, ringing the bells and collecting money plays a large role in how The Salvation Army operates. In recent years, the organization nationally raised more than $140 million each holiday season through those efforts.
"It's almost 10% of our budget," Joe Mure said. He said more traditional efforts with requests to regular donors make up most of their budget, but bell ringing plays a significant role. "It's all vital; it's all critical."
This year, they're approaching their bell ringing differently. Masks, disposable aprons, wipes and sprays to minimize germs and, of course, social distancing are all part of the plan. But even with those precautions, JoAnn said they're having problems getting enough bell ringers to cover their locations in Iredell County. She said they need roughly 20-25 bell ringers to cover the 10 locations, sometimes with two bell ringers covering multiple entrances.
"That is a concern. So we're trying to either get the word out again, through the newspaper, through social media and so forth to try to see if we can get some more people to sign up for a volunteer organization and paid positions," JoAnn said.
While the red kettles and angel trees are signs of Christmas in many ways, it can obscure that The Salvation Army's mission is year-round. The organization has a food pantry, helps pay rent and electrical bills, and has a number of social programs. Joe Mure said this year and the many hardships people faced have stretched the organization's budget thin, just like many other nonprofits’.
However, he said, often when people are struggling, many still find a way to help others.
"It's amazing to see how the Lord moves people's hearts when we need it. And this is one of those times," Joe said.
A tree falling on their building and a pandemic haven't stopped them yet, but The Salvation Army is hoping the rest of 2020 goes more smoothly than it has so far.
