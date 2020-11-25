Salvation Army marches on despite adversity

But The Salvation Army isn't about to retreat.

"We're trying to have faith over fear," JoAnn said. "Trusting that God has got this for us. And he is gonna work everything out."

The Salvation Army is adapting, too.

JoAnn said they're pushing a few of their online options with a Virtual Red Kettle, as well as the ability to take part in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program virtually. She said they're also encouraging others to start their own Virtual Red Kettles on the website to challenge their family members, friends and acquaintances to raise funds. JoAnn said if people want to buy gifts but avoid contact with other people, deliveries can be scheduled to go to the headquarters on Caldwell Street.

Even with the online options, ringing the bells and collecting money plays a large role in how The Salvation Army operates. In recent years, the organization nationally raised more than $140 million each holiday season through those efforts.

"It's almost 10% of our budget," Joe Mure said. He said more traditional efforts with requests to regular donors make up most of their budget, but bell ringing plays a significant role. "It's all vital; it's all critical."