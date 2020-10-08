Repeat customers, long-time friends part of appeal for White's Sales

Jennifer Martin knows her businesses inside out. She should – she literally grew up in them.
Martin, who runs White’s Sales Home Furnishings and Statesville Carpet Inc., started in the parts department, moved to sales, took on a larger role on the carpeting side when the two merged into one building in 2008 and now has a hand in virtually every aspect of the business.
“I was born and raised here,” she said. “… This is my home.”
The furniture store was started by her father, J. Pressley White, in 1970, and they added a flooring business in 1982. While the two businesses now operate one building, Martin keeps them separate.
She’s a busy businesswoman managing the two, her three in-house employees and five installation teams – but it appears she loves every moment of it. While she admits she has a “lot of late nights,” Martin understands every aspect of her business.
She’s learned by doing. A graduate of West Iredell high, she has spent hours learning how to run a business, how to handle her bookkeeping – and how to manage the two sharing a storefront but remaining separate as companies.
The spacious furniture store offers furniture and bedding, with the flooring also handled there. They do not only carpeting but also laminate, vinyl and wood floors.
She’s taken a more active role in the business in the last decade and learned a lot more about aspects of it such as the carpet business. But she’s kept the same approach all along – treating customers like family. And that is what has made the long days and what might be the more challenging aspects of owning a business worthwhile.
“Everybody who comes in has a story,” she says of the local business. “It’s funny -- the repeat customers, some of them, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Mattress customers come in and say, ‘I bought my mattress 20 years ago.’ So definitely some repeats.”
Customers email her photos of their completed projects. She admits it’s aggravating that she cannot get out to see all of the completed projects, but with the two businesses, and two children at home, she stays busy.
That hasn’t changed that much since the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus started lifting. They sell lift chairs, so were essential in the early shutdowns. Like others, they had a couple of slow weeks when the pandemic first struck and businesses closed in March, and she’s fought to get supplies in at times, but overall she’s seen a growth in some areas as people stayed home and had time to complete home projects.
She says people have been patient waiting for shipments or custom orders – Martin can custom any item she has on the floor to fit her customers’ needs. She’s lived in Statesville all of her life – and spent most of it working in the family business, though she did take an early detour.
“Me being 16, I told Dad, ‘I’m going to go work at Revco,’” she says with a laugh as she remembers the beginnings of her career. “So, I started at Revco, but quickly came here. He started me in the parts department. That was not the place I needed to start, so he moved me from parts to sales and a lot happier.”
She and her businesses are part of the local community and have been for years.
She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We’ve just been here forever,” she said.
That, she says, means she has a lot of customers she’s known for years. And that makes for the best part of her day.
“Honestly, it’s happy customers coming back by to visit and check in,” she said of her favorite part of running the business. “On a daily basis, I’ll have three, four, five customers come by and bring me fresh baked bread or jellies or just to visit. That’s probably the best part – happy customers.”
