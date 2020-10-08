Repeat customers, long-time friends part of appeal for White's Sales

She’s taken a more active role in the business in the last decade and learned a lot more about aspects of it such as the carpet business. But she’s kept the same approach all along – treating customers like family. And that is what has made the long days and what might be the more challenging aspects of owning a business worthwhile.

“Everybody who comes in has a story,” she says of the local business. “It’s funny -- the repeat customers, some of them, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Mattress customers come in and say, ‘I bought my mattress 20 years ago.’ So definitely some repeats.”

Customers email her photos of their completed projects. She admits it’s aggravating that she cannot get out to see all of the completed projects, but with the two businesses, and two children at home, she stays busy.

That hasn’t changed that much since the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus started lifting. They sell lift chairs, so were essential in the early shutdowns. Like others, they had a couple of slow weeks when the pandemic first struck and businesses closed in March, and she’s fought to get supplies in at times, but overall she’s seen a growth in some areas as people stayed home and had time to complete home projects.