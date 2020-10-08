Randy Marion's success traces back to his desire to give back

He does not advertise his donations and deeds, but rather often works behind the scenes to bolster his community. His employees have shown their appreciation by staying with him; he says he has a host of 20- and 30-year employees.

It all started so simply. Marion summarizes his story of entrepreneurship succinctly. It is a story he has probably been asked about so often, but he tells it enthusiastically. His journey is one that is impressive in scope and what some would deem good old-fashioned hard work.

He was 21 when he started selling cars in 1973. By the time he was in his early 30s, he had worked his way up to general sales manager at a Ford dealership – those in the business call them stores – in Charleston, West Virginia.

“Then I went looking for an investor,” he said. “I wanted to eventually own my own store, that was in 1987, and I hooked up with a gentleman and he told me if I would work for him for three years he would invest with me, and he did, and I did.”

He started his first dealership in Mooresville in 1990. That one was in downtown. And it was a small beginning.