Randy Marion's success traces back to his desire to give back

Visionary. That is how General Manager Rhyne Scott sees businessman Randy Marion.
“Generous. Employee-centered. Concerned with employees,” Scott continues when describing Marion. “If there’s an employee with a hardship, whatever that may be, he wants to help with that. He wants to know what the needs are. I think I find it remarkable for somebody that’s grown to the size he has to have that want to be involved. That’s really remarkable. I consider him a friend. He is a friend to everybody.”
That final line is how Marion himself describes his employees – friends. It is the key to how he runs his business. To how he interacts with his community. And to how he treats those around him.
It is also where he lays the credit for reaching the 30th anniversary of Randy Marion Automotive Group in Iredell County. Marion says it is his family – his son, Randy Jr., and daughter Jennifer are in the business – and employees that he views as friends that paved the way for his success.
Marion epitomizes the modern-day success story. He learned the dealership business from the ground floor up, started small, grew through well-planned development and is still adding new dealerships to his business. He is entrenched in both business and community and is quick to point out that one should always give back. It is more than a mantra for Marion as his actions through donations and community programs back up his words.
He does not advertise his donations and deeds, but rather often works behind the scenes to bolster his community. His employees have shown their appreciation by staying with him; he says he has a host of 20- and 30-year employees.
It all started so simply. Marion summarizes his story of entrepreneurship succinctly. It is a story he has probably been asked about so often, but he tells it enthusiastically. His journey is one that is impressive in scope and what some would deem good old-fashioned hard work.
He was 21 when he started selling cars in 1973. By the time he was in his early 30s, he had worked his way up to general sales manager at a Ford dealership – those in the business call them stores – in Charleston, West Virginia.
“Then I went looking for an investor,” he said. “I wanted to eventually own my own store, that was in 1987, and I hooked up with a gentleman and he told me if I would work for him for three years he would invest with me, and he did, and I did.”
He started his first dealership in Mooresville in 1990. That one was in downtown. And it was a small beginning.
“There were 11 employees, including me, and we had 18 cars on the lot,” he said. “So, we’ve taken that to where we’ve got almost 600 employees, we’ve got eight dealerships and we’ve got thousands of cars.”
His praises others for his success in the 30 years in between.
“We’ve had some good success and the success has been because of the people,” he said. “A person cannot sell 18,000 cars in a year. That’s where we’ve gotten to the point of. We have really good people and we’ve just invested back into our business and our community.”
He modestly adds that they’ve reached a few goals.
“We have been recognized as No. 1, the largest Chevrolet commercial dealer in the United States and for the last nine years we have been the largest total volume General Motors dealer in the whole southeast, which is nine states.”
More importantly, they have entrenched themselves in the community.
Marion’s name crops up often in announcements of community service projects.
Scott says that involvement comes directly from the top.
“That trickles right down from Randy,” he said. “Randy gives back to the community, supports local, he understands he and we could not be successful without support of the communities. We’ll be at something small – we were at lunch the other day and there was a group of EMS workers and he sent one of the folks in our group over and he bought their lunch. That happens all the time. He loves to support the community and support the people and show his appreciation for his success.
“We try to support where people will get the most out of the support that we do. Very community minded, very give-back.”
Marion is emphatic on that point. He is involved in a variety of organizations including the president of his Rotary Club, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce for both Mooresville and Lake Norman and is heavily involved in FeedNC, to name a few. He is also heavily involved in a multitude of boards and industry organizations tied to the manufacturers.
His attitude toward giving is simple.
“You need to give back,” he says emphatically. “You can’t just be a taker. You’ve got to be willing to give back.”
Marion seems to see the human side of everything about his business. From his community involvement to his view of the people he has worked with, he lists relationships first and business success second as he looks back over his 30 years of ownership.
Those working with him agree.
“Randy and I have been close friends since we met in church back in 1993,” said Vice President of Operations Ben Goins, via email. “I hesitated multiple times to come into the business because I thought it might affect our friendship. He assured me he wouldn’t ever let that happen and he hasn’t. We have kept friendship and business separate, and if anything, we are closer friends today than nine years ago.
“Being a part of this organization and watching it grow has been a wonderful experience. You couldn’t ask for better leadership of an organization, and with it being family run, makes it even better. Randy keeps his finger on every aspect of the business. That, in my mind, is why this company has been so successful.”
Marion makes it sound simple. But that visionary term applies to some of his key decisions. Both Scott and Goins point out that people initially questioned the decision to move to the N.C. 150 location at the time because it became virtually the lone business between downtown and I-77 at the time. It turned out to be an impactful business move.
Marion is still expanding, recently adding a dealership in Wilkesboro and his new Statesville Ford location still has a Lincoln dealership under construction on the property.
As he is asked what amazes him the most about making it this far, and this long, in the business, Marion admits it is tough to capture it all.
“Well, that’s a real tough question to ask me because I got to live it. If I was standing back and not knowing me, I’d say, ‘Wow,’” he said. “For a kid growing up on the west side of Charleston, West Virginia, and being able to take a business from where I started to where it is, I would be proud of me.”
He does not take the credit, though. Every time he discusses a success, Marion liberally spreads the credit across his family and those working with him along the way.
“I can’t take credit for it. I’ve got my kids in it, Randy Jr. and Jennifer, and I’ve got my grandkids out there advertising for me, so it’s been a family trip,” he said. “I have really, really got great people working for me. I wish I could tell you all about them. I don’t like to look at them as employees, I like to look at them as friends. … One person can’t sell 18,000 cars. It takes really good people and we do have really good people.
“I think it’s our community too. We have a great place to do business. I’m very happy to be in Statesville. I did business in Mooresville for the largest part of my 30 years. In the last 10 years we’ve gone into Statesville and the Statesville people have treated us well and put their arms around us.”
