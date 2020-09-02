NEVER SLOW DOWN: Margaret Tilley still styling hair,staying busy at age 83

Never stop.
That has been Margaret Pearl Tilley’s motto and at 83 years of age, she still lives by that maxim.
Born and raised in Iredell County to Boyce and Jeanette Mitchell Church, Margaret said she was raised on a farm and has known hard work her whole life having helped her family pick cotton, strip cane for molasses along with doing her school lessons.
“I wish I was a person who could sit and read,” Margaret said, “but I am not a person to stop.”
Having learned to work hard as a child, she has carried that lesson all through her life which she continues today. Recently celebrating her 83rd birthday, Margaret didn’t use that as a reason to slow down. She still goes to her beauty shop on Jennings Road in Statesville two days a week and continues to use her skills to fix hair for her clientele, something she has been doing for about 60 years.
During those 60 years, Margaret said she has fixed and cut hair for five generations in her family, starting with her mom, her sisters, her son and daughter, and now her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
Margaret said she still has about 10 ladies that call needing her services, but she regularly sees four customers every week, mostly doing shampoos and giving permanents.
Margaret graduated from Statesville Beauty School, which was located on East Broad Street, Oct. 4, 1957, at the age of 20, and on Oct. 26 of that same year, she married Johnnie Tilley. The couple had two children, a son, Garry Tilley and daughter Susie Jordan.
After taking the state boards, Margaret went to work in her first beauty shop, where she rented a booth in a home shop, near the Signal Hill Mall. She was there for about two years, she noted, before she and Johnnie moved to NC 115 and lived with his parents. It was there that they fixed her a shop in their home where Margaret worked for about 10 years.
Margaret moved to another shop where she and Johnnie shared a work location on Jennings Road. She said that Johnnie restored a mobile home and her shop and his pest control business shared this space for about 15 years until her last move into her current location also on Jennings Road, also sharing this building with her husband’s business for a time.
Just as the locations changed, so through the years, have the hair styles. Margaret said when she was in beauty school, she learned how to do finger waving and pin curls, no hair rollers then, she said, like she was using on this particular day. And when she opened her business, she said she didn’t do lots of tints or frosting. “I stayed with the basics,” she said.
But no matter the changes in styles, there are still some things that haven’t changed, and it is the advice that she shares with young people who are considering going into the business.
“One, you have to like people and second, you have to work long hours,” she said.
If you don’t like people, you may as well not do this job, she said with a laugh. And while her hours are much shorter these days than when she started, Margaret does remember those long days as she noted helping customers and working around their schedules.
In addition to staying busy at her shop, Margaret and her sister Margie Kilpatrick are active at Mt. Sinai Evangelical Methodist Church. Margaret helps with the music ministry there playing the organ as well as serving as president of the United Methodist Women. And she and Margie team up for the church’s Caregivers program helping fix meals for the sick once a month along with assisting with a church fundraiser breakfast which is held twice a year.
Margaret smiled as she shared about her family telling about what each was doing and proudly telling of their community service. She noted her sisters, Betty and Ray Dowdle and Margie and Tim Kilpatrick, brothers Bob and Martha Church and Odell and Debbie Church, her son, the late Garry Tilley and his wife Kay, daughter Susie and David Jordan, grandchildren, Matthew Tilley, John and Jenn Tilley and their children Margaret Anne, named after Margaret, Grace and Frances, Jessica Tilley, Bradley and Cristina Jordan and Blake Jordan.
Both Margaret and Margie are widowed and thus keep each other company, they said. In fact, prior to COVID-19, they would hit the road and travel to the mountains or the beach and spend a week together.
The virus has not only deterred their travels for the time being, it has also “slowed some friends getting to the shop,” Margaret said. But she hasn’t slowed down, and as for how long she will stay in business, she said she plans to keep going as long as possible.
“As long as I can get from the house to here, I will keep going,” Margaret said with a smile.
And Margaret has enjoyed her time working as it has provided her the opportunity to see friends, and she has great memories of her time with them as she shared that she has had “real good clientele.”
“It has been rewarding work, hard work,” Margaret said, “but that’s okay, I’m used to it. It has been a long journey, an enjoyable journey. I’ve learned a lot of things, being with friends, lots of memories.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!