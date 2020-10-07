Loss of business founder, COVID-19 restrictions don't deter Fort Dobbs Hardware owners

Patterson says she’s a “people person” and enjoys the interaction with the customers.

She’s also intent on carrying on the family business in the manner in which it was started. Throughout the recent coronavirus restrictions, and the loss of their father, they have managed to keep moving forward. They shut down for a short time, then worked on figuring out how to manage going forward. They tried curbside for a while but then reopened fully, with the required precautions.

“Daddy always said one day at a time,” she said. “You just do what you can do today. You can’t always get it done today but it will be here tomorrow.”

As she looks to the future, she understands that no one can anticipate what changes are coming. While she and White try to stay ahead of whatever changes they can prepare for, things may be different for a long time going forward – and she knows it.

“Something like this, this is something we’ve never had to deal with before, so you don’t know how to react to it,” she said. “I guess people just want to get back to normal, but I don’t know what the new normal is going to be.”