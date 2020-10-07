Loss of business founder, COVID-19 restrictions don't deter Fort Dobbs Hardware owners

When Fort Dobbs Hardware first opened on Turnersburg Highway, it was in a small building – alongside a road filled with houses.
In the early 80s, it was a short ways from a pair of interstates, but was surrounded by a community instead of the bustling array of stores, restaurants and gas stations that now line the road from I-40 to I-77.
“My dad always thought there should be some type of hardware store on this side of town,” Mark White said. “There was nothing out here. That’s how it got started. He just saw a need.
“… We started in an existing building that was out there near the road. It was just a small building.”
Not anymore. Wilson White’s vision turned into a hardware store that hosts a wide variety of local products, solid national brands and promotes American-made wares whenever possible. On a busy morning, customers came in carrying a variety of screws and bolts and shoes, asking for help in finding replacements. They were always met with a smile, usually addressed Mark by name and then were quickly led to whatever section of the store where the item was housed.
Wilson White died earlier this year, but his son and daughter - Mark White and Abbey Patterson – have stepped in and kept the business going. It’s difficult to imagine what that transition has been like for the pair, but their impact on the community continues.
Fort Dobbs Hardware is deceptively large, with products ranging from the expected paint and seed and hardware to the perhaps more surprising women’s apparel line, cast-iron skillets and flags to local items like Linney’s Mill flour and meal and local honey. They even have a mascot on hand, Toby the Siberian Husky.
There are a lot of items packed into the spacious facility, but there never seemed to be a moment’s wait for those looking for a specific item. They have innovative ideas on display, from a wedding registry to a wish list. The concept is an idea that helps everyone – if a customer comes in and sees items he likes, then he can add them to a wish list. When a birthday, Christmas, or other occasion comes around, people can come in and just ask what’s on that person’s list. It’s a fun idea that can help take the guesswork out of shopping.
“My dad saw a vision of something that was going to be needed down the road, years ago,” Patterson said. “He was like that. He was, I used to call daddy my walking Encyclopedia. I could ask him anything and he knew it. He wanted to do things for the community, always was community oriented.”
Despite the addition of chain businesses in their area in recent years, Fort Dobbs has held its place – in both the business world and the community.
As people came through recently, they all gave a hello or nod to the siblings.
Patterson said that happens a lot. She had a couple come in recently and ask about Toby – even though they had not been in the store in years, they had been keeping up with them on Facebook.
Things are like that here.
“We have a lot of regular customers that are like family,” White said. “We see them all the time. And it’s fun to meet new people that have just moved into the area.”
People appreciate that homey feel of shopping where they know people, and where a family business has been for years.
“I think a lot of people miss that,” White said. “It used to be more common to find this type of store.”
Patterson has worked in the family business most of her life. Her dad had a general store before, and she worked at Kewaunee for a time, but she’s been at Fort Dobbs most of her life. Like White, she appreciates getting to know her customers – and being able to fill their needs, no matter what those may be.
“I think the best thing about it is the community itself and the people … You can come in here and tell us what you need and we can go get it,” she said. “It’s so much more personable and a lot of our customers we’ve had for years. Even customers from the other business … When you know a family and you’ve known them for a long time, I think that means a lot to anybody.”
Patterson says she’s a “people person” and enjoys the interaction with the customers.
She’s also intent on carrying on the family business in the manner in which it was started. Throughout the recent coronavirus restrictions, and the loss of their father, they have managed to keep moving forward. They shut down for a short time, then worked on figuring out how to manage going forward. They tried curbside for a while but then reopened fully, with the required precautions.
“Daddy always said one day at a time,” she said. “You just do what you can do today. You can’t always get it done today but it will be here tomorrow.”
As she looks to the future, she understands that no one can anticipate what changes are coming. While she and White try to stay ahead of whatever changes they can prepare for, things may be different for a long time going forward – and she knows it.
“Something like this, this is something we’ve never had to deal with before, so you don’t know how to react to it,” she said. “I guess people just want to get back to normal, but I don’t know what the new normal is going to be.”
Like everyone else, they are changing with the times and figuring things out as needed. But for a business started as an idea, one that watched others move into where it was instead of trying to find a place where customers traveled, they have long been ahead of the curve.
With the charm and elegance of the store, one suspects that will continue for the years to come.
Whatever happens in the business world, this one is keeping its essential element – that family feel.
“You just try to do the things dad would do and that he’d want you to do,” Patterson said.
