Local Ruby Tuesdays closes permanently

As the uncertainty of the current times continues, businesses are permanently shuttering around the country.

James Whitman, the general manager of the Ruby Tuesday on Turnersburg Highway, reported the location is permanently closed.

“We are mad and upset about the closing,” Whitman said. “We were given 12 hours’ notice about closing from corporate.”

Whitman said corporate gave the location certain metrics to meet to stay open. The staff had to meet a certain number of sales and reduce labor costs. The Statesville location achieved both.

“We were exceeding goals,” Whitman said. “We also had a thought we could because they closed all the stores in surrounding cities. They were closed without information to us as well.”

Whitman said the location met and exceeded the sales goal by 50%. They spent $500 less on labor than they were given.

Whitman was a general manger at Ruby Tuesday for seven years.

“I had a lot of great employees and a lot of wonderful guests,” Whitman said. “I am sad for them and will miss them all.”