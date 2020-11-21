In the weeds: Greg Atkinson navigates the changing markets for hemp products

There's also more testing that has to happen depending on the sort of product it is going to become. Pesticides and other products that might be used on another crop can't be used on hemp. Again, a mistake could ruin an entire crop.

There are also issues with getting loans for his business. While the crop is legal, it's hard to get loans, Atkinson said.

Due to the nature of his crop, some banks and companies are hesitant to get involved. Atkinson said an unnamed bank suggested listing his crop as something else on his application form but that's not something Atkinson would entertain.

"I do grow hemp, I'm not embarrassed about it," Atkinson said. "My mother still thinks I'll end up in an orange jumpsuit. My father is a pharmacist, so he gets it."

Or at least he did after a conversation the two had. When Atkinson first explained it to his father, he said he pointed out the number of deaths attributed to opioids that are often described as painkillers. Atkinson said he doesn't have to worry about someone overdosing from his crop of hemp, even if he was growing a strand with more THC in it.

While it's legal, the current regulations and changing laws make it a moving target when it comes to growing and selling the crop.