I-40 Flea Market hopes new location brings new customers

Venders like Stephanie Bustle hope for the same, and that hopefully the pandemic will be better controlled so more customers come to check out her and other vendors' wares.

"Once the COVID hit and all, we weren't having as many customers. That hit us hard right there," Bustle said. "I really think our new location will be really exciting for us, where it's right off 40, with people traveling. It is just a great location."

"We're hoping for new faces and a booming business," Jim Robinson, another one of the vendors moving out on Saturday, said.

When Hoke first started the flea market, it was more or less to have a business on the property while he was trying to sell it. He said he didn't want a vacant building and having business there would likely help with selling the property.

"It became something I really enjoyed, liked, and loved. Happy we'll be able to keep it going," Hoke said.

That was seven years ago, and with the move, he'll still be in the flea market business.