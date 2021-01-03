I-40 Flea Market hopes new location brings new customers

It is a new year, but the I-40 Flea & Farmers Market had one final weekend at its old location on Wilkesboro Highway. For its owner, Julius Hoke, it's the end of an era, but the beginning of a new one as well.
"You get some characters in this place, I'm going to miss them, but hope some of them come over to the new place," Hoke said.
Hoke said the relationships formed with vendors and customers are what has made the last seven years as the flea market's owner worthwhile.
It was clear some of those characters were already moved out from the old location as the indoor area of the I-40 Flea Market was mostly vacant and many vendors were in the process of packing items, not selling them.
But what is more of an epilogue of the flea market's time there is a prologue of the new I-40 Flea & Farmers Market that will be located at 1968 Old Mountain Road.
Hoke said the new location is easier to see when drivers come off I-40 at Exit 144. Once things get going there, he hopes a dedicated snack bar, as well as having food trucks come in more often, will help entice travelers once they pull off the highway.
While the current location was less than a mile from the interstate, it wasn't as easily seen unless a driver started their way down Wilkesboro Highway. Even then, the building itself was well off the road and could be missed by potential customers
Venders like Stephanie Bustle hope for the same, and that hopefully the pandemic will be better controlled so more customers come to check out her and other vendors' wares.
"Once the COVID hit and all, we weren't having as many customers. That hit us hard right there," Bustle said. "I really think our new location will be really exciting for us, where it's right off 40, with people traveling. It is just a great location."
"We're hoping for new faces and a booming business," Jim Robinson, another one of the vendors moving out on Saturday, said.
When Hoke first started the flea market, it was more or less to have a business on the property while he was trying to sell it. He said he didn't want a vacant building and having business there would likely help with selling the property.
"It became something I really enjoyed, liked, and loved. Happy we'll be able to keep it going," Hoke said.
That was seven years ago, and with the move, he'll still be in the flea market business.
The property was sold six months ago, but Hoke said he wasn't in a rush to announce it at the time because there was still work to do as far as securing a new location for the market. He didn't want people to think they were closing when they were moving down the road to the new location on Old Mountain Road.
Out with the old, in with the new
The property was sold to AMH Holdings, LLC, which will bring in Dynamic Nutraceuticals to the location. The Coffee House and temporary farmers market stand are expected to stay, according to the owners' application to the city of Statesville when they requested the property be rezoned.
The company intended to remodel the larger building where the Flea Market was into a building for manufacturing nutritional supplements. The former billiards hall also on-site is expected to be remodeled into a warehouse and distribution center for the supplements.
