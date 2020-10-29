Greg Atkinson

Atkinson said he had a deal with SugarLeaf Labs, now owned by Neptune Wellness Solutions, to buy most of his crop. That was X pounds of the plant, referred to as biomass. He left the country for vacation, but when he got back, he found out there was a problem.

While Atkinson ponders a lawsuit, ultimately he had to pivot regardless of any previous agreement. That led him to where things are now.

Keeping things on the up and up

Ultimately, growing cannabis is in an interesting place in America right now. The USDA has very different rules for the same plant when it comes to the amount of THC in them. The hemp that Atkinson and others are growing is under the pilot programs like the one NC.

The testing the plants undergo is pretty straightforward. The plants are tested just before harvest for their level of Δ9-THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of the plant. In layman's term, what gets one "high" as one thinks of when smoking marijuana. In hemp, that needs to be below 0.03% to be legal for sale.

While many growers like Atkinson simply want to grow the plant and stay within the law, that doesn't mean it isn't at least a small headache when the plant testing hire than 0.03% could mean their plants from the crop would have to be destroyed

