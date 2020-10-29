A previous Greg Atkinson was a magician in a former life, but his latest trick might be more difficult: Navigating the world of hemp. He is legally growing it as part of the state's pilot program, but that comes with a lot of regulation.
Hemp, for the uninitiated, is cannabis, also known as marijuana. However, while particular plants Atkinson is cultivating are of the same that many think of as illegal, there are some key differences. The main being the level of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is psychoactive. In Atkinson's plants, this level is purposefully kept low for legal and practical reasons.
The hemp he grows can be used for a number of products, many in the medicinal marijuana industry.
Atkinson Acres, as his business is known, is one of the listed 14 growers in North Carolina. Those 14 farmers account for about 100,000 square feet of greenhouse/indoor grow space and around 220 acres of outdoor production In Iredell County. The state has 1,481 growers, 17,000 acres of outdoor production and around 7.2 million square feet of greenhouse or indoor grow space according to the NC Hemp Commission.
Atkinson's crop for this year was just harvested and he hopes this year selling it will go more smoothly, especially since he took part of that process into his own hands after his struggles a year ago.
Unexpected changes
Atkinson said he had a deal with SugarLeaf Labs, now owned by Neptune Wellness Solutions, to buy most of his crop. That was X pounds of the plant, referred to as biomass. He left the country for vacation, but when he got back, he found out there was a problem.
While Atkinson ponders a lawsuit, ultimately he had to pivot regardless of any previous agreement. That led him to where things are now.
Keeping things on the up and up
Ultimately, growing cannabis is in an interesting place in America right now. The USDA has very different rules for the same plant when it comes to the amount of THC in them. The hemp that Atkinson and others are growing is under the pilot programs like the one NC.
The testing the plants undergo is pretty straightforward. The plants are tested just before harvest for their level of Δ9-THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of the plant. In layman's term, what gets one "high" as one thinks of when smoking marijuana. In hemp, that needs to be below 0.03% to be legal for sale.
While many growers like Atkinson simply want to grow the plant and stay within the law, that doesn't mean it isn't at least a small headache when the plant testing hire than 0.03% could mean their plants from the crop would have to be destroyed
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!