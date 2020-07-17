ElderCenter changes name to more accurately reflect services

As of January 2020, ElderCenter, Inc. has been known as Iredell Adult Day Services. The organization is legally ElderCenter Inc. and will continue to use that name, as it has for the past 32 years, while the organization is established as Iredell Adult Day Services. To kick off the name change, the organizers wanted to wait until they hosted a Port-A-Pit fundraiser Friday, July 24.
Port-A-Pit will be grilling chicken at Iredell Adult Day Services, 502 Brevard St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by to pick up lunch or dinner of half a chicken, beans, slaw, bread and a dessert for $10 a boxed lunch. Order eight dinners and delivery will be provided.Call IADS at 704-873-0720 to reserve an order.
With the advent of COVID-19, several fundraising events were canceled. IADS relies on donations to cover the costs of operations and activities. Many of the members are on scholarship through a program that only provides 70% of the actual costs per client. More families are caring for loved ones at home, either to keep them close to family and comfortable in their own home, or due to lack of funds to provide home health care or assisted living costs. That’s where IADS can help. They watch your loved one while you work, get respite, take a break or take care of other family responsibilities and just care for yourself.
Over the past few months, they’ve had asked clients to shelter in place as instructed by state leadership. This gave them time to focus on disinfecting the center. As of Phase 2, they called members to come in on a limited schedule, allowing for disinfecting at the end of the day.
By reopening, they are providing a place that allows clients who are physically or mentally challenged to be active, develop friendships and take part in activities. In addition, they are provided supervision and assistance where appropriate. Many of the members, who have some form of dementia or memory issues, had a hard time staying in place. Routine is important to them and COVID interrupted their daily routine. Masks are being worn, hands are being washed often, using sanitizers and keeping individuals at least 6 feet apart. Even with all these challenges, it is much better for the clients to be back socializing and staying active for their mental and physical health and well-being.
The new name, Iredell Adult Day Services, was originated last year, when ElderCenter’s board and administrative staff gave careful thought to the process of changing it to reflect more accurately the services they provide and the individuals they serve. As the needs of the Iredell community evolve, it was apparent that “ElderCenter” no longer best describes the membership. Participants range from individuals who enjoy being actively engaged and seeking companionship during the day to our more physically or memory-challenged adult members of all ages.
As they continue to develop the program, Iredell Adult Day Services, a nonprofit organization, provides a social supervised day care for adults. The aim of a social model of care is twofold: 1) To encourage adults who live alone, whether due to age, circumstance, or physical issues, that can benefit from our activities, food program, and companionship; 2) To provide basic needs, supervision and care to vulnerable individuals with physical or memory related limitations.
The day rates are below industry standards at $45 per day vs. $65-$75 per day. You may qualify for financial assistance based on availability. Their mission is to help keep infirm, memory-challenged or aging individuals in their own homes and with loved ones for as long as possible, reducing or eliminating the need for long-term-facility care. It’s even more important now to keep our vulnerable community members safe at home, and safe at a professional day care center.
For more information call Iredell Adult Day Services at 704-873-0720, visit the website at ElderCenterAdultCare.org or stop by at 502 Brevard St. from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
