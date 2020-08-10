Doosan donates 500 pairs of Boomba socks to United Way of Iredell

Two boxes full of socks will be headed to various organizations in Iredell County thanks to a local manufacturing facility.
Doosan, partnering with Boomba, donated 500 pairs of socks to the United Way of Iredell Monday.
Lance Mathern, vice president of the Doosan Bobcat portable power division, said the donation Monday is part of a company-wide effort to provide socks to various organizations in areas where Doosan either has a plant or an office. In total, Doosan donated 5,000 pairs of socks.
Mathern said the idea of donating socks came from Boomba, which gives a pair of socks to homeless shelters for every pair sold. “People will donate clothes to organizations but they usually don’t donate used socks,” he said.
Socks are one of the most-requested items at homeless shelters for that reason.
Giving the 500 pairs of socks to United Way of Iredell, Mathern said, ensures that they got to the organizations that need them.
Sara Lewis of the United Way of Iredell said this donation will benefit organizations. Not only will the gift of socks mean someone who needs a pair will now get them but this frees up funds organizations would use to purchase socks.
Mathern said this is just one way in which Doosan Bobcat works to better their communities. Prior to COVID-19, Doosan employees participated in a Day of Caring, in which they tackled projects around the community. From painting to clearing up brush for local organizations, Mathern said, employees spent the day making a difference.
The local employees of Doosan have also taken part in food drives for Iredell Christian Ministries, with each department challenging the others.
