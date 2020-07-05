A PATRIOTIC REMEMBRANCE: Houchins' gesture is reminder of the reason for the holiday

It was the hottest day thus far in 2020, but the heat didn’t stop Chuck Houchins from donning a patriot outfit and standing along the Radio Road bridge Saturday.
It’s something he’s done for 14 years.
“The nation inspires me,” he said in 2016, and said the gesture is a reminder to his fellow countrymen that the Fourth of July is more than a day off, a get-together and fireworks. He said it should be a time for remembrance and celebration.
Saturday, with the temperatures soaring into the mid-90s, Houchins again put on the outfit and stood on the bridge, holding an American flag. Motorists seemed to appreciate Houchins’ effort and his message, with many honking their horns in support.
