Iredell COAST's Movies Under the Stars starts Saturday

Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get. But local moviegoers can rest assured knowing they will get “Forrest Gump” this Saturday when Iredell COAST’s “Movies Under the Stars” begins at the Signal Hill Mall.
The Oscar-winning film kicks off one of four nights of movies in July as COAST wants to give people a safe way to keep entertained in the era of social distancing.
“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly atmosphere and an opportunity for our community to get out of the house and enjoy something together. In a hurting world, this is a perfect opportunity to connect and enjoy a movie under the stars,” said Joshua McCrary, the executive director of Iredell COAST.
While the state of North Carolina remains in Phase 2 of the Safer At Home plan, McCrary mentioned a few ways COAST is making potential patrons feel safe.
“Because this is a drive-in event, patrons do not have to get out of their cars during the event if they so wish. We will allow folks to sit outside their cars as well, but will be required to maintain 6 feet distance from their neighboring cars. They may also purchase tickets online and save $2 and not have to worry about money or credit cards changing hands at the event.”
The event takes place behind Signal Hill Mall, and will start at 9 p.m. or soon after when it is dark enough to begin the movies on the outdoor screen. The cost of admission is $20 per a car, or $18 if you order tickets ahead of time, the event’s Facebook page indicates. There will be vendors on hand selling concessions. In the case of inclement weather, any announcements about cancellation will be made by 6 p.m.
The event will continue each Saturday in July, with the following schedule: “I Can Only Imagine” on July 11, “Frozen 2” on July 18, and “I Still Believe” on July 28.