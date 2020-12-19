We Care Outreach Ministry is small in number, but big in heart

Pastor Anthony Turner Jr. and We Care Outreach Ministry accepted the challenge of serving a Christmas meal for the 18th annual dinner, it just took a different approach than usual.
This year — instead of the normal fanfare of the event and having a sit-down meal — We Care Outreach Ministry set up a drive-thru in the parking lot of the Bentley Center in Statesville.
"Blessed. Just feel blessed. Everybody's happy and that's what it is about," Turner said. "During this time of the year this what people need."
Turner said along with the 150 meals served, seeing some old friendly faces, as well as new ones, as people pulled through the parking lot was also a blessing from him.
He said despite the challenges this year in serving the meal and getting volunteers while the pandemic continues, in the end, it was about serving God.
"When we do, he is happy, he gets the glory. When we do what God has called us to do, he gets the glory," Turner said. "We don't do it for show. We do it out of love, it's in the name of the ministry. We do it out of love."
Part of completing that mission in the midst of COVID-19 was practicing social distancing by having people come by in their cars instead of dining indoors. Food was prepared as it normally was, just with extra masks and gloves as the coronavirus remains a concern.
We Care Outreach Ministry wasn't going to let it stop them.
"We've been doing this for 18 years. It's something that God, that 18 years ago, gave to our pastor as a provision for giving back to the community, and not just for those in need." Tanza Turner said. "Serving God and serving God's people has always been our mission."
Pastor Turner said even though some volunteers couldn't stay, they made sure to drop off food and other supplies to help serve the community. For the pastor and others involved, it was important to keep the yearly meal going.
"We're small in number but big in heart," Tanza Turner said. "God loves them, and so do we. As long as God's in control, things are going to be OK."
