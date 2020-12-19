We Care Outreach Ministry is small in number, but big in heart

Pastor Anthony Turner Jr. and We Care Outreach Ministry accepted the challenge of serving a Christmas meal for the 18th annual dinner, it just took a different approach than usual.

This year — instead of the normal fanfare of the event and having a sit-down meal — We Care Outreach Ministry set up a drive-thru in the parking lot of the Bentley Center in Statesville.

"Blessed. Just feel blessed. Everybody's happy and that's what it is about," Turner said. "During this time of the year this what people need."

Turner said along with the 150 meals served, seeing some old friendly faces, as well as new ones, as people pulled through the parking lot was also a blessing from him.

He said despite the challenges this year in serving the meal and getting volunteers while the pandemic continues, in the end, it was about serving God.

"When we do, he is happy, he gets the glory. When we do what God has called us to do, he gets the glory," Turner said. "We don't do it for show. We do it out of love, it's in the name of the ministry. We do it out of love."