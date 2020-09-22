Timmy Belcher Memorial Scholarship established

In his 16 years of life, Timmy Belcher created many legacies.

Family, friendship, faith … all of these legacies continue to inspire and comfort those who knew and loved Timmy.

And on Sunday, his legacy of giving to others was honored as Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run, which was created by Timmy shortly before he died of cancer in 2011.

Timmy, who is the son of Tim and Jodi Belcher and attended North Iredell High School, first connected with the Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Counseling Program while he was a Hospice patient, Director Leigh Ann Darty recalled.

“He said when I was working with him, ‘My family is going to need you. My brother and sister are going to need you’ “ Darty said. He was right – his siblings Adam and Lily received grief counseling support through Rainbow Kidz for several years after Timmy’s death.

It was Timmy’s vision to hold a Ride & Run event in support of Rainbow Kidz, and over the last decade, that vision has created a legacy that truly stands in testament to the kind of person Timmy Belcher was.