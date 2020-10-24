South River Baptist's Fall Festival brings fun and fellowship to community

It felt a bit like summer at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday in Statesville, but the sounds of children laughing were all the same for the church's autumnal outreach event.

"We're overwhelmed by the attendance today," the Rev. Chris Thompson said. "We're so grateful to see families out here with smiles on their faces and just enjoying the time of fellowship and fun. God just richly blessed us to bless everyone else, and it's been awesome."

Thompson said attendance was even more than the 1,200 or so they expected.

"We hit that an hour-and-a-half in. Far more than anticipated," Thompson said.

The event mixed fun and faith, best typified by the hayride where tractors pulled riders through the cotton fields near South River Baptist Church and the story of Adam and Eve was shared by members of the church. There was plenty of candy, too, as children played different games throughout the church grounds, but the inflatables seemed to be one of the biggest hits with everyone. Costumes weren't required, but tiny versions of Charlie Brown, construction workers, Robin Hood, and other characters were seen taking part in the activities as well.

