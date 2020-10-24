South River Baptist's Fall Festival brings fun and fellowship to community

A child smiles during a hayride at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday.
Two teenagers joust on an inflatable Saturday during the event.
A child in a vampire costume knocks down pins at the festival.
A woman holds a child at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday.
A child rolls around in an inflatable ball at South River Baptist's Fall Festival on Saturday.
A tractor emerges from the fields during a hayride at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday.
People get ready to depart on a hayride at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday.
A girl bowls down some candy corn colored pins at South River Baptist's festival.
A woman looks back during a hayride at South River Baptist's festival on Saturday.
A child takes part in "Pumpkin Bowling" at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday.
A child smiles while on a hayride at South River Baptist Church on Saturday.
A father and son slide down an inflatable at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday.
A child checks out an inflatable ball at the festival on Saturday.
Two children joust on an inflatable at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday.
A woman and a child slide down an inflatable Saturday duringthe festival.
A child slides down an inflatable Saturday at South River Baptist's fall festival.
A volunteer at South River Baptist makes a balloon animal on Saturday at the church's fall festival.
A child gets ready to make a jump on an inflatable at the South River Baptist Church fall festival on Saturday.
Children bounce around on an inflatable at the South River Baptist Church fall festival on Saturday.
It felt a bit like summer at South River Baptist's fall festival on Saturday in Statesville, but the sounds of children laughing were all the same for the church's autumnal outreach event.
"We're overwhelmed by the attendance today," the Rev. Chris Thompson said. "We're so grateful to see families out here with smiles on their faces and just enjoying the time of fellowship and fun. God just richly blessed us to bless everyone else, and it's been awesome."
Thompson said attendance was even more than the 1,200 or so they expected.
"We hit that an hour-and-a-half in. Far more than anticipated," Thompson said.
The event mixed fun and faith, best typified by the hayride where tractors pulled riders through the cotton fields near South River Baptist Church and the story of Adam and Eve was shared by members of the church. There was plenty of candy, too, as children played different games throughout the church grounds, but the inflatables seemed to be one of the biggest hits with everyone. Costumes weren't required, but tiny versions of Charlie Brown, construction workers, Robin Hood, and other characters were seen taking part in the activities as well.
