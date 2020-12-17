Pandemic can't stop 18th annual We Care Outreach Ministry Christmas Dinner

If God tells you to do something, you won't let a pandemic slow you down. That's the case for Pastor Anthony Turner and We Care Outreach Ministry as they prepare for Saturday's 18th annual We Care Outreach Ministry Christmas Dinner.

"It was difficult this year because of COVID and we thought we might have to cancel, but then we realized we could make to-go plates and continue. It's ordained by God for us to do this for 18 years," Turner said.

The meal will take place on Saturday from 12:15-2 p.m. at the Bentley Community Center. The dinners are prepackaged and there will be outside seating, but unlike previous years, there is no inside dining. Turner and We Care Outreach Ministry adjusted earlier this year when preparing for their Thanksgiving meal, which they started planning in September.

Church members and volunteers will don masks, gloves, aprons and other protective gear in light of COVID-19, and social distancing will be practiced as well. Those are some of the changes Turner implemented to keep the annual meal going.

"We're a small church, but we can handle the task; it can be done because God supplies," Turner said.

He said once they figured out how they could continue the yearly tradition, they were excited to start planning.