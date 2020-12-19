Operation Statesville gives people sense of joy, hope and peace

It's not quite Christmas yet, but Operation Statesville made its way through a number of the city's streets to help make sure people were having a merry holiday Saturday morning.

"We just want to find a way in this crazy season to give people back some sense of joy, hope and peace in these shaky times," said Parker French, youth pastor at Beulah Baptist Church.

"And to let everybody know not only are you loved by God, but by people, loved by your community, and that everybody cares about everybody," Ashley Wike said.

French said Pastor Brian Burgess started the program almost 20 years ago and Beulah, along with Western Avenue Baptist, worked in advance with the Statesville Housing Authority, social workers and others to package toys, clothing, food and hygiene supplies for families that could use a little help this holiday season. Parker said they also put a family game in each box to encourage families to spend time together. They included a Bible, too.

Around 400 boxes to serve nearly 600 people were prepared Thursday before groups of volunteers spread out across Statesville to make the program a success, even during a year when a pandemic makes it harder to just knock on someone's door and expect them to answer to a stranger.