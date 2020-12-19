Operation Statesville gives people sense of joy, hope and peace

It's not quite Christmas yet, but Operation Statesville made its way through a number of the city's streets to help make sure people were having a merry holiday Saturday morning.
"We just want to find a way in this crazy season to give people back some sense of joy, hope and peace in these shaky times," said Parker French, youth pastor at Beulah Baptist Church.
"And to let everybody know not only are you loved by God, but by people, loved by your community, and that everybody cares about everybody," Ashley Wike said.
French said Pastor Brian Burgess started the program almost 20 years ago and Beulah, along with Western Avenue Baptist, worked in advance with the Statesville Housing Authority, social workers and others to package toys, clothing, food and hygiene supplies for families that could use a little help this holiday season. Parker said they also put a family game in each box to encourage families to spend time together. They included a Bible, too.
Around 400 boxes to serve nearly 600 people were prepared Thursday before groups of volunteers spread out across Statesville to make the program a success, even during a year when a pandemic makes it harder to just knock on someone's door and expect them to answer to a stranger.
"With COVID we didn't know if we would be able to do this," Burgess said. "But I couldn't help but think of the babies who might not have something."
He said that some of the planning this year was last minute despite it being the 17th year of Operation Christmas because of the concerns with COVID-19. However, he said it was important to make sure people know God, and God's people loved them.
"We weren't going to let a fear of COVID stop us," Burgess said.
The volunteers and church members said they got as much of a blessing out of it as those they were delivering the gifts to.
"You know the blessing they are getting is small, but the blessing we are getting — to see the smiles, them so happy — that's where the good feeling of Christmas comes in for me," Wike said.
There were plenty of volunteers helping Saturday, but Parker and Wike credited Burgress as the driving force behind Operation Statesville.
"His vision for our church has always been to get out in the community as much as possible and love the people in the community," Parker said.
