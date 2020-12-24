MEETING A NEED: Shiloh AME Zion Church 'blessed to be blessing'

Blessings are meant to be shared, and that's why Shiloh AME Zion Church spent the last week packing boxes for 600 families for its food giveaway set for Saturday.
"We're blessed to be a blessing. That's our motto going forward," the Rev. J. Ruth Davis said.
She said the goal was to meet the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of the community.
"This was a way for us to try to meet a need. That's what ministry really is: Meeting a need," Davis said. "We are part of this community, and we want to minister to it. And when I say community, I mean anybody."
The church set up two drive-thru locations with one in its parking lot and another at the Signal Hill Mall. Vehicles will drive up to be loaded by the volunteers. Once the boxes are in the car, families and individuals who picked up food will be on their way.
Inside the boxes is a week's worth of nonperishable foods and a gift card to pick up the perishable items. The church also includes a guide to find verses in the Bible that address the trying times some in the community face.
Those coming to the church for the pickup are asked to enter on Folger Drive and exit on Willow Street. At the Signal Hill Mall location, drivers are asked to enter from the Broad Street side and follow directions from there.
Part of the funds for the operation came from a grant, which the church turned into the Shiloh AME Zion Church Hurt and Hunger Initiative.
Davis said she hopes this is the start of the church doing more.
"We're hoping this is the start of more coming our way, once we do this," Davis said.
Preparing a blessing
Davis said while the church has regularly done a food pantry, this year had its difficulties to keep it going. However, she said her congregation has found ways to meet the needs of the community around them. She added that while the members of the church have had their own difficulties, they still wanted to reach out and help others.
"The same way I hurt, my family hurts, someone else is hurting. Sometimes people just need a hand up and to know somebody cares. And that's what we really want to do. Shiloh cares, and we're going to continue to do that as long as we can," Davis said.
One of the members that turned the idea of a food giveaway into a reality was Tanis Dawkins, a community coordinator at Shiloh. She said one of the difficulties even with the funding from the grant was buying the food, as demand is higher at this time of year in grocery stores. She also said getting volunteers so close to Christmas doesn't make it any easier, either.
It was a multiday task as members of the church bought food, brought it to the church, prepared and then packed boxes, all to have everything in order before Saturday.
However, the members of Shiloh stepped up to get the job done.
"It's coming together really well," Dawkins said last week.
