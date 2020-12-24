MEETING A NEED: Shiloh AME Zion Church 'blessed to be blessing'

Part of the funds for the operation came from a grant, which the church turned into the Shiloh AME Zion Church Hurt and Hunger Initiative.

Davis said she hopes this is the start of the church doing more.

"We're hoping this is the start of more coming our way, once we do this," Davis said.

Preparing a blessing

Davis said while the church has regularly done a food pantry, this year had its difficulties to keep it going. However, she said her congregation has found ways to meet the needs of the community around them. She added that while the members of the church have had their own difficulties, they still wanted to reach out and help others.

"The same way I hurt, my family hurts, someone else is hurting. Sometimes people just need a hand up and to know somebody cares. And that's what we really want to do. Shiloh cares, and we're going to continue to do that as long as we can," Davis said.