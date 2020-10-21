Living nativities provide opportunities to experience the wonder of Christmas

Those wanting to celebrate that first Christmas and see the sights and hear the sounds and experience the wonder of it all may do so by visiting one of the multiple living nativities that will be taking place in December throughout the area.

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will host its first live nativity as they have a “Christmas Walk” Dec. 17-19 from 6-8 p.m. Planned on a smaller scale, this free live nativity will feature a manger scene with the children taking turns serving as Mary and Joseph for the nativity. Some of the church’s older children will serve as tour guides leading to different stations on the Christmas Walk.

There will be additional activities taking place at the church during this time as well, and all are encouraged to visit.

The event “puts things in the proper perspective,” said Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the local congregation. “Seeing an example of where Jesus as the King of Kings was born shows that His love, forgiveness, and salvation for us is from the least of people to the greatest! We hope that you will come and experience the wonder of the birth of Jesus our Savior!”