GIVING HIM ROSES: Joe Dellinger gets flowers and more at birthday celebration

The Rev. Clarence (Joe) Dellinger often said he wanted roses while he was living and folks took that literally recently.

Dellinger, who established two churches during his 57 years in the ministry, was honored by family, friends and members of his congregation in recognition of his 86th birthday and his more than five decades as a pastor.

A drive-through birthday celebration was held Oct. 18, a week after his birthday. The original celebration planned for Oct. 11 was postponed due to weather.

Dellinger and his wife, Louise, were presented with bouquets of flowers, while others told him how his ministry positively affected their lives.

Dellinger answered the call to the ministry in 1963, but even before that he was busy sharing the gospel with anyone who would give him an ear. He believes strongly in Luke 14:23, which says, “And the Lord said unto the servant, Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.”

He has been that servant throughout his ministry.

In the early days, Dellinger bought an 8mm film projector and showed Bible-based films in backyards, wherever he could get an invitation. He held prayer meetings in houses and went door-to-door sharing the gospel.