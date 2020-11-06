GIVING HIM ROSES: Joe Dellinger gets flowers and more at birthday celebration

The Rev. Clarence (Joe) Dellinger often said he wanted roses while he was living and folks took that literally recently.
Dellinger, who established two churches during his 57 years in the ministry, was honored by family, friends and members of his congregation in recognition of his 86th birthday and his more than five decades as a pastor.
A drive-through birthday celebration was held Oct. 18, a week after his birthday. The original celebration planned for Oct. 11 was postponed due to weather.
Dellinger and his wife, Louise, were presented with bouquets of flowers, while others told him how his ministry positively affected their lives.
Dellinger answered the call to the ministry in 1963, but even before that he was busy sharing the gospel with anyone who would give him an ear. He believes strongly in Luke 14:23, which says, “And the Lord said unto the servant, Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.”
He has been that servant throughout his ministry.
In the early days, Dellinger bought an 8mm film projector and showed Bible-based films in backyards, wherever he could get an invitation. He held prayer meetings in houses and went door-to-door sharing the gospel.
In 1964 he established Crossroads Baptist Mission in the old Morrow Store building on Fourth Street in Statesville. The church soon outgrew the old store, and in 1969, property was purchased on Miller Farm Road and construction began on a new building.
Dellinger has a strong work ethic and that carried over into his ministry. He was just as likely to be seen in work clothes as in a suit. A jack of all trades, Dellinger has used every talent for God’s work.
His wife, Louise, worked to support the family so he could devote himself full-time to both the construction of the building and the ministry of the church. The building was completed, with the help of volunteers, and Crossroads Baptist Mission was organized as a church.
Dellinger pastored there until 1971. The church continues to this day as Hillside Baptist Church.
In 1972, Dellinger established Redemption Baptist Mission in a house on Younger Avenue. The congregation grew under his leadership largely as a result of door-to-door evangelism. Property was purchased on Jennings Road and construction began on a building.
Dellinger again dedicated himself full-time to the construction effort as chief cook and bottle washer. With the help of volunteers, the building was completed in 1973 and organized as Redemption Baptist Church.
During his time as pastor at Redemption, he, along with volunteers, operated a summer Bible camp for a number of years. A part of his ministry included a weekly radio broadcast on WSIC.
He pastored at Redemption until 2004.
Since that time he has continued to preach in churches throughout the county, helping where he is needed. He has been a mentor to other pastors.
Even though he is not actively pastoring, he continues to be a pastor to many.
Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions he regularly visited hospitals, nursing homes and individuals who were homebound due to illness. A visit from Pastor Joe always means words of encouragement, a joke or a prayer. He continues to help others in need whether the need be spiritual, physical or financial.
Due to his declining health and the pandemic, he works mostly from home now, writing and printing spiritual books that he distributes for free.
In spite of his many accomplishments, he remains humble, giving all the credit to God.
The Dellingers have been married for 68 years. Louise Dellinger has always been active in the work of the church, often making personal sacrifices.
In addition to their four children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, they opened their hearts and home to 24 foster children.
The Dellingers said they are grateful for all the cards, flowers, gifts and kind words from those that attended the celebration. The reunion with people from all the seasons of their ministry and the shared memories will always be cherished.
