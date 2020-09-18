FAMILY AND LOVE: Jay and Betty Campbell reflect on 75 years of marriage and Jay's 98th birthday

Jay and Betty Campbell fell in love after meeting at work and married 75 years ago. They’ve spent a lifetime celebrating their love and four children and watching dramatic changes in the world around them.
On Friday, the Campbell family will gather to honor a special milestone — the 98th birthday of Jay Campbell. Betty Campbell laughs when hearing 75 years together described as amazing.
“It is amazing to us too,” she said. “It seems like I’ve been married all my life. I can’t even remember when I wasn’t married.”
Jay Campbell grew up in Mocksville and Betty is from North Iredell. They met while working at Bylo, a furniture company in Statesville and, except for about five years in Kernersville, have made Iredell County their home.
“He was already working there, and I went to work and that’s where we met,” Betty Campbell says.
Jay Campbell would later work at a silk mill, at Southern Screw Company and then retire after 28 years at Kewaunee Company.
“I think he retired at 65, he’s been retired 30-something years. He’s probably been retired longer than he worked,” Betty Campbell said with a laugh.
In between, they raised four boys — Donald, Larry, Teddy and Kerby — and lived and loved.
Teddy Campbell says they were always active in their church, first at Southview Baptist and then at Temple Baptist.
“Our younger brother (Kerby), he’s a pastor, so Mom and Dad are able to livestream him on Sundays,” Ted Campbell said.
Livestreaming is just one of the many developments that they’ve witnessed in their lives.
“There’s been some changes, believe you me,” Betty Campbell says.
She remembers growing up with a “johnny house” out back — and getting electric lights in the house. Her grandfather had one of the first cars in his neighborhood.
“My grandparents on my mother’s side, they lived in Wilkes County and my grandpaw, he owned the first car that was in the neighborhood where they lived. So, when they brought the car home, they knew they were going to get one, so people were standing outside waiting on them to come along and see it,” she says.
A radio in their home when she was growing up brought a similar reaction. One of 10 children, Betty remembers neighborhood families coming over on Saturday nights to listen to the “Grand Ole Opry.”
Jay and Betty shared household chores throughout their marriage, but the advent of the washing machine is one that she remembers fondly. They also saw their first TV together shortly after getting married.
“I remember Christmas after we were married, saw the first television,” she said. “My husband and I were walking down the street in Statesville and I looked in one of the windows in town, and I saw the first TV sitting in there. They had it on. That was the first time I had seen a TV.”
Jay and Betty have traveled the world, too. With a grandson in the Air Force, they visited him when he was stationed at bases in Italy, England and North Dakota. They made an annual trek to Seattle for 15 years after Kerby Campbell founded a church there.
As they look back over their life together, one common thread emerges — the love for one another. Their lives have changed with age, but they remain committed to one another and to the values that have knitted their lives together for 75 years. Now both in their 90s, they will celebrate Jay’s birthday in the way they have lived: with family and love.
“You learn to handle things as they come into your life,” Betty says. “We’ve both, we believe in the Lord, we trust the Lord and he’s helped us through some hard times. We haven’t had any major problems or anything like that, but the Lord, he’s seen us though these 75 years and helped us to love at all times.”
