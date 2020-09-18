FAMILY AND LOVE: Jay and Betty Campbell reflect on 75 years of marriage and Jay's 98th birthday

Teddy Campbell says they were always active in their church, first at Southview Baptist and then at Temple Baptist.

“Our younger brother (Kerby), he’s a pastor, so Mom and Dad are able to livestream him on Sundays,” Ted Campbell said.

Livestreaming is just one of the many developments that they’ve witnessed in their lives.

“There’s been some changes, believe you me,” Betty Campbell says.

She remembers growing up with a “johnny house” out back — and getting electric lights in the house. Her grandfather had one of the first cars in his neighborhood.

“My grandparents on my mother’s side, they lived in Wilkes County and my grandpaw, he owned the first car that was in the neighborhood where they lived. So, when they brought the car home, they knew they were going to get one, so people were standing outside waiting on them to come along and see it,” she says.

A radio in their home when she was growing up brought a similar reaction. One of 10 children, Betty remembers neighborhood families coming over on Saturday nights to listen to the “Grand Ole Opry.”