Christmas comes early for children at Crazy David's

Santa Claus came early to Statesville on Tuesday with a white beard and a team of motorcycles carrying toys. That's how it worked at Crazy David's Discount Variety as David Hiatt handed out gifts to children who had gathered inside.

This was after dozens of bikers brought toys to go with the others that had already been dropped off at the store for the Crazy David's Christmas Party.

"This right here, seeing all the kids smile. That's what it's all about, just the kids," Hiatt said. "I know this is a fact: God will give more through you than to you, and every year he keeps giving it out."

Hiatt said many of the children there got 10 toys and from the laughs and screams as they opened them, they were well-received. He said several motorcycle clubs as well as in-store donations led to the success of the event, which is in its fourth year.

Motorcycle clubs AWOL, the Confederate Gypsies, Outlaws and Road Rollers dropped in early to deliver gifts but made their way out soon after with the sounds of their engines roaring into the night.

"It was absolutely phenomenal with the show of support for these kids tonight," Hiatt said.

Hiatt said he and others had used Facebook to get the word out, which played a role in the Christmas Party's success. He also credited an article in the Record & Landmark that sparked donations as well.

