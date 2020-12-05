Vigilance, common sense can help avoid becoming victim of crime this holiday season

Opportunity plays a role in many crimes and an awareness of that could help you avoid becoming a victim this holiday season, according to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.
With Christmas just a few weeks away, there are more chances for criminals to strike both at home and when out shopping for those gifts you plan putting under the tree.
"Don't make it an inviting environment for criminals. Make sure you use all precautions to protect yourself and your property. We know that most people that want to commit crimes want to do it secretly. They don't want to be seen, so use that opportunity to make sure you make it an unfriendly environment for criminals," Campbell said.
He said that keeping lights on at home or parking in a well-lit area while shopping are two easy ways to make it harder on potential criminals. Simply putting shopping bags and other items out of view are important when it comes to taking away those opportunities.
And with so many packages being delivered these days, it is a good idea, Campbell said, to arrange with the delivery services to put the gifts somewhere out of sight to people passing by, and don't let them sit there for too long, either. He said keeping an eye on it with a tracking number is important both to knowing when it's there to pick up and in case someone does steal it.
"We want to make it an unfriendly environment for any criminals," Campbell said.
Here are some more tips from the Iredell County Sheriff's Office to avoid making yourself an easier target of crime.
AT HOME
- Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave home, even for a few minutes. When you are home doors should also be locked especially while you sleep.
- When leaving home for an extended time, ask a family member or trusted neighbor to watch your house, pick up your newspaper and mail and accept any deliveries.
- Indoor and outdoor lights and even a TV or radio can be operated by an automatic timer so your home looks and sounds occupied when you are away.
- Home displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows or doors.
DRIVING
- Do not leave packages or any other items in plain view inside of your car.
- Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside.
- Assess the surroundings when arriving at any location, and be aware of the surroundings when leaving or approaching your car.
- Make sure all doors and windows are closed and locked while in or out of your car.
- Make sure your car is in good operating condition and the gas tank is full.
- Make sure to lock your car doors in the driveway of your home, especially at night while you sleep. This is when most of the breaking and enterings are occurring.
SCAMS
- Criminals try to take advantage of your goodwill during the holiday season. Your trust in others can make you vulnerable to scams.
- Be wary of aggressive solicitors or panhandlers at your front door and NEVER invite them into your home.
- Do not give or verify personal or financial information about you or anyone else over the phone to anyone you don’t know personally.
- Do not give permission to being put on any list for donations or give out your credit card number.
- Donate directly by mail to recognized charitable organizations.
- Say NO to anyone representing “charitable organizations” who wants cash or will accept gift cards. No reputable business or person with something to sell should request gift cards for payment.
ELDERLY
- Please take the time to check on our older neighbors and family members. They could be stressed and even sick. They may need food, heat, or just someone to talk to.
