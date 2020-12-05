Vigilance, common sense can help avoid becoming victim of crime this holiday season

Opportunity plays a role in many crimes and an awareness of that could help you avoid becoming a victim this holiday season, according to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, there are more chances for criminals to strike both at home and when out shopping for those gifts you plan putting under the tree.

"Don't make it an inviting environment for criminals. Make sure you use all precautions to protect yourself and your property. We know that most people that want to commit crimes want to do it secretly. They don't want to be seen, so use that opportunity to make sure you make it an unfriendly environment for criminals," Campbell said.

He said that keeping lights on at home or parking in a well-lit area while shopping are two easy ways to make it harder on potential criminals. Simply putting shopping bags and other items out of view are important when it comes to taking away those opportunities.

And with so many packages being delivered these days, it is a good idea, Campbell said, to arrange with the delivery services to put the gifts somewhere out of sight to people passing by, and don't let them sit there for too long, either. He said keeping an eye on it with a tracking number is important both to knowing when it's there to pick up and in case someone does steal it.