Iredell Ghost Stories: The Clinic in Hamptonville

Galliher and Trivette set out flashlights in various locations across the basement and turned out the lights.

In the pitch black, they began asking the spirits to touch the lights to turn them on.

The first to respond was Dr. Trivette, who’s light was placed on a table near where the operating room would have been. When Galliher asked the doctor to flicker the light ‘like a candle,’ the light flickered twice in quick succession.

I then asked him to turn the light off and, almost instantly, the light snuffed out.

By far the most active participant in this experiment was Polly, who’s light rested on a glass table on the opposite side of the room from the doctor’s. Polly was one of the original nurses at the clinic, even having her name written in the concrete floor of the basement.

Her light flickered on and off all night, sometimes even remaining on for long periods of time.

The last spirit to interact with me was Shorty, who is said to be a former resident of the nursing home. His light would often come on randomly and slowly fade out, but he did respond to requests a few times.