'Friday Nite Gamble' bets it will entertain you

What started off as a way for Walsh to play music and interview other musicians, particularly lesser-known ones with stories to tell, morphed into something that involves characters like Buddy Hardwood, Ricky Dickerman and werewolf roadies.

His first guest, Brooks, eventually became his co-host. Brooks is also the drummer in Walsh's band. Walsh said while he goes through different bass players, Brooks is a constant.

"I was like, you know what, we're both out of work, we don't have a gig," Walsh said. "Why would he not be my co-host? Why not bring what we basically do together on the stage to what we do here."

While the two had plenty of camaraderie from playing music together, it took a little time to find their rhythm on camera together.

"I was a little shy in the beginning though," Brooks said. "I've never been on a talk show or variety show. But on stage, that does all the talking. I don't show out. So doing each show every week, I would get comfortable. If I wanted to say something, I could. I didn't have to get shy or whatever. It helped me discover myself, as far as being in front of the camera and just talking."

Now, the two interact on camera as smoothly as they play music together.