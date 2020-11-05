'Friday Nite Gamble' bets it will entertain you

The lights shine on Matt Walsh, Raymond ‘Hitman’ Brooks, and their two guests for another episode of the "Friday Nite Gamble" in Walsh's home in High Point. This particular week it's Johnny and John Pinyan, a pair of talented musicians ready to play some bluesy guitar riffs with the show's hosts.
This wasn't the plan for Walsh, a Statesville native, when the year started, making his own live show and broadcasting it on Facebook. But he has settled into the role as naturally as he does when performing music on stage.
Like many things in the entertainment business this year, the "Friday Nite Gamble" was an adaptation to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.
"When the whole shutdown started and everybody started doing livestreams, I'm the type of cat that I don't like to, I immediately shut down when everybody is doing the same thing. I can't do that. I just backed off music altogether," Walsh said.
He was in a strange place as his latest album, "Burnt Out Soul," was originally planned to be released early in the year. But with venues shut down, the release was push back ultimately until September. Of course, Walsh didn't know that back in March, he only knew he wouldn't be performing live shows anytime soon. Like everyone else, he had too much time on his hands, and as a creative person, he looked for an outlet.
"I started doing mockumentaries. I did a take off on "Tiger King" with Buddy Hardwood. I filmed him with his werewolves ranch and all that stuff. I did that documentary with him, upon his approval," Walsh said with a small laugh. He did a few other video projects as well, and that began to open the door.
"It got me away from music for long enough to where it made me rethink everything," Walsh said. "It wasn't like I just didn't want to jump into livestreams, I just thought there was a better way ...."
Walsh said he watched old episodes of "The George Jones Show," as well as "The Marty Stuart Show" and "The Johnny Carson Show," and "I had all these ideas swimming around in my head" and wanted to do a talk show or variety show of some sort.
"That was the vision," Walsh said.
Welcome to the "Friday Nite Gamble"
"There’s not a script for the show and everything is completely unfiltered. It’s a gamble because no one ever knows what’s going to happen during the broadcast or how it will come off but it’s certain to be interesting. Let’s roll the dice!" Walsh said.
The show is still evolving as Walsh and his crew learn what works and doesn't work well on camera. So far, they're trending in the right direction as the "Friday Nite Gamble" averages roughly 1,000 viewers each week on Facebook when it broadcasts on Friday nights at 7 p.m.
What started off as a way for Walsh to play music and interview other musicians, particularly lesser-known ones with stories to tell, morphed into something that involves characters like Buddy Hardwood, Ricky Dickerman and werewolf roadies.
His first guest, Brooks, eventually became his co-host. Brooks is also the drummer in Walsh's band. Walsh said while he goes through different bass players, Brooks is a constant.
"I was like, you know what, we're both out of work, we don't have a gig," Walsh said. "Why would he not be my co-host? Why not bring what we basically do together on the stage to what we do here."
While the two had plenty of camaraderie from playing music together, it took a little time to find their rhythm on camera together.
"I was a little shy in the beginning though," Brooks said. "I've never been on a talk show or variety show. But on stage, that does all the talking. I don't show out. So doing each show every week, I would get comfortable. If I wanted to say something, I could. I didn't have to get shy or whatever. It helped me discover myself, as far as being in front of the camera and just talking."
Now, the two interact on camera as smoothly as they play music together.
"The chemistry is there between us, it is just put in a different atmosphere. We're still entertaining, we're just not up on the stage playing at you. It's more of like when you get rolling down with me and him in the van. You get to know us," Walsh said.
Walsh said they've both learned how to host a show and make entertaining content as the episodes roll by. For both, not having the immediate feedback of a crowd like they would during a live show at a venue took time to adjust to, but they're not doing this by themselves, either.
While Walsh and Brooks are in front of the camera, Tony Preston, also known as Tony P on the show, and Kelly Newman are behind the camera and watching the broadcast to help tighten up the production side of the show. Preston films while Newman watches and lets them know how the sound and video is coming through to viewers.
Back in front of the camera, Michael Simmons and Peter Skjaerris play characters to add to the wild and wonderful weirdness of the "Friday Nite Gamble's" universe.
Preston said much of it has been trial and error, but that as a team, they've learned to make a better show. Some of that has been as simple as learning the best ways to broadcast and what equipment to use, but ultimately it's a work in progress where they find out the best ways to make it an enjoyable show for their viewers.
"We're on a journey here," Newman said.
The show must go on
The show was born out of the circumstances of the year, but that doesn't mean it will end when every bar and venue reopens its doors and people are ready to attend shows as they did before the pandemic.
"As long as people are interested in it, we'll keep doing it," Walsh said.
He said there are plans to start pre-recording the show if their schedules get busier in the future.
"That's not a bad thing. If we prerecord it, that means we can do more production, there's more opportunity to bring in characters. There's a lot of opportunities to expand on it," Walsh said.
