'All Summer Long' brings up memories of high school 50 years ago

A suggestion for those who still might get to the beach is “All Summer Long,” also the name of one of Brian Wilson’s Beach Boys’ songs. Trivia enthusiasts may remember it as the last tune in the 1973 summer movie, “American Graffiti.” It is the title of a novel by Bob Greene, perhaps best known as a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
I have read most of Bob Greene's books, and particularly liked "Cheeseburgers", a collection of some of his columns. Rambling through my stock of laid-away books I plan to read, I came across his "All Summer Long", his 400-page novel (New York: St. Martin’s Griffin, 1993) about three high school best-friends who see each other at their Class of 1965's 25th reunion and decide to take a road trip together, to have just one more "time in the sun" together. One of the trio, the narrator of the story, is now a TV network reporter, another is a high school English teacher and the third is a multi-millionaire, largely due to inherited wealth from his late father-in-law.
Sounds like the plot of the perfect “beach book.” If I were going to the beach, this is the novel I would take with me read while reclining in a beach chair and sipping on a tall, cool drink; not "War and Peace" or "Gone with the Wind", but All Summer Long.
Bob Greene grew up in Bexley, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, while I grew up in a small town 20-some miles north of Charlotte which shall remain nameless.
Reading 'All Summer Long" got me thinking about high school 50 years ago.
What was "cool" in the mid-1960s, the time-frame of "All Summer Long"? For boys, as I remember, it was wearing black Banlon golf shirts, Bass Weejun “penny” loafers, London Fog raincoats (made in New Jersey), splashing on English Leather cologne and, of course, drooling over the Ford Mustang, which first rolled out of Detroit halfway through 1964.
We listened to AM radio, the soundtrack to our lives. Jack Gale, was the disc jockey at WAYS in Charlotte. “Big WAYS” could be found at 610 on the AM dial. Gale, who died in January 2018 at the age of 92, was probably the most listened-to record spinner in the area, at least among younger listeners. Besides being the “morning personality,” he was part owner of WAYS.
Many of the hit records when I was in high school were traditional rock ‘n’ roll, but in the background, there was some diversity: the sound of the Beach Boys, with their new California-cultured hot rods and surfin' sounds, as well as folk music. The Kingston Trio, Peter Paul and Mary got a lot of air play, as did rhythm and blues.
About 1964, we started hearing about “Four Lads from Liverpool” were to appear on Ed Sullivan’s Sunday evening TV show. While Paul, John George and Ringo sang, the TV cameras panned the studio audience, showing girls screaming and crying. Many of the high school-aged boys began letting their hair grow a little longer soon after that.
Besides the Beatles, the Dave Clark Five and the Rolling Stones were the vanguard of what was later called "the British Invasion" into American pop music.
Those of us in the high school band also liked the music of Herb Alpert and his Tijuana Brass because it featured some horns, instead of just guitars and drums. "A Taste of Honey" was a favorite recording. "Wooly Bully," by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, was great for dancing, even if we couldn't understand the lyrics.
In Mooresville, high school drivers had "the Loop” to circumnavigate, anchored at the Tastee-Freez on the north end of Main Street and the What-a-Burger Drive-in, closer to the center of town. You would drive the loop and see who else was out driving. It was something to do in a small town that had few options for entertainment besides The State Theater was the nearest (and only) cinema.
On the TV news there were increasing news coverage about a war in a small Asian country named Vietnam, a future destination for many fellows in my high school and college classes.
Around noon on Saturday WSOC-TV broadcast a local show, “Kilgo’s Kanteen,” hosted by Jimmy Kilgo. Called “Charlotte’s answer to Dick Clark’s ‘American Bandstand,’” Kilgo would invite a group from a Charlotte area high school, say Myers Park or Independence, and the students would do the latest dances on his program. The show ran from 1957 to 1970. Jimmy Kilgo passed away in May of 2018 at age 87.
Such were the days of 50-plus summers ago. Those were the days, my friend.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
