Can you identity these Hall of Famers who made appearances in Statesville?

Statesville spent 19 seasons in organized minor league baseball. No Statesville player made it to baseball’s Hall of Fame, but Statesville fans saw four visiting players who did. Can you identify them from the following clues?
Player 1: A North Carolina native, born in Huntersville, he appeared in Statesville in 1942 and 1946-47. A right-handed pitcher, he played 21 major league seasons for nine teams. He is sixth all time in games played as a pitcher with 1,070 — 52 as a starting pitcher and the rest as a reliever. He was on a World Series winner the New York Giants. A master of the knuckleball, the Baltimore Orioles developed a special over-size mitt to help their catchers handle his elusive pitch. He pitched in his last game July 10, 1972, 15 days before his 50th birthday. He was the first relief pitcher to enter the Hall of Fame, elected in 1985.
Player 2: A Pennsylvania native, he signed after finishing high school in 1945 and was still 17 when he appeared in Statesville later that year. A left-handed pitcher, his major league career was brief — 26 games for two teams in parts of three seasons. He had an 0-4 won-loss record and a 6.48 ERA while being used mostly as a reliever. He made the Hall of Fame in 1997 as a manager — 1,599 wins, four National League pennants and two World Series victories. He is also remembered for a TV diet commercial and getting hit by Vladimir Guerrero’s broken bat while coaching third base in the 2001 All-Star Game.
Player 3: A Texas native, he signed after finishing high school in California in 1949 and played in Statesville at age 17 later that summer. A left-handed hitting third baseman, he played 17 major league seasons with three teams. He appeared in three World Series, winning two. He hit 512 home runs, tied for 23rd all time, and drove in 1,453 runs, 52nd all-time. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1978, he and fellow Hall of Famer Henry Aaron, teammates for 13 years on the Braves, hit a combined 863 homers, the major league record for two teammates.
Player 4: A Texas native, he was picked after finishing high school in California in the 12th round of the first major league baseball amateur draft in 1965 — the 295th player taken overall. Two players drafted ahead of him in 1965 made the Hall of Fame — Johnny Bench in 1989 and Tom Seaver in 1992. He joined them in 1999. He appeared in Statesville in 1966. He pitched 27 major league seasons for four teams. He was a World Series winner. He holds the all-time career record in strikeouts and walks — 5,714 and 2,795, respectively. He threw seven no-hitters. He hit 158 batters in his career. His last hit-by-pitch came in his final season and resulted in a memorable one-sided fight with Robin Ventura.
Player 1: Hoyt Wilhelm had a won/loss record of 51-18 with a 3.18 earned run average (ERA) in three years with the Mooresville Moors and was signed by the Giants after the 1947 season. Wilhelm pitched well (a 10-3 complete game) and batted well (3 for 5 with 2 runs scored as a right fielder) in games against the Owls in Mooresville. In two of the three games he pitched in Statesville, however, he was 0-2 with a 6.99 ERA. In his third game he earned a save with two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief. He also had an unsuccessful pinch-hitting appearance in a fourth game.
Player 2: Tommy Lasorda was signed by Philadelphia Phillies and played for the Concord Weavers in 1945. He was two-way player — 27 games as a pitcher and 40 as a first baseman. He appeared in 6 games in Statesville. He pitched in 2 games, both in relief, throwing 3 innings, allowing 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 walks and striking out 1. He played 4 games at first base, including both ends of a doubleheader. He hit .274 against the league and an almost identical .272 against Statesville — 3 for 11, all singles with 3 runs scored. In his first game in the field in Statesville, Lasorda was hit in the face in the fourth inning by hard-hit grounder off the stadium’s skin, or dirt, infield. He was “carried from the field” and taken just up North Center Street to Long’s hospital where he received a single stitch near his left eye and was released.
Player 3: Eddie Mathews was signed by the Boston Braves and played for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms in 1949. He left a strong impression in his 4 games here, despite getting only 4 hits. His first hit against the Owls broke up a no-hitter in the 9th inning with 2 out and 2 strikes against him. The local paper said Mathews “sent a hot roller to the right of second base that Charlie Raehse just missed with the tip of his glove.” In his last game here, Mathews led off a 10-run second inning when he “blasted a four-bagger over the right field fence at the end of the screen”. Right field was only 278 feet at the foul pole. A screen had been added atop the fence to make homers harder to hit. Mathews’ home run went out in right center. He added 2 singles, another RBI and a stolen base to complete a memorable evening.
Player 4: Nolan Ryan played for the Greenville Mets in Statesville in 1966, starting 2 games, both of which ended in a No Decision. Greenville won the first game 2-1, but Ryan only pitched 4 innings. Five complete innings are required for a starter to earn a win. In his second game here, Ryan had a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the seventh having allowed two infield singles and seven walks. He got the first two outs and then, in the words of the Greenville News, “Ryan went to pieces”. He never got the third out. He gave up another infield single, followed by a single to center field, the only solid hit he allowed. He walked the next 2 batters to load the bases and force in Statesville’s first run. Ryan was removed but was still eligible for a win with Greenville ahead 4-1. The two relief pitchers that followed him allowed Ryan’s 3 runners still on base to score tying the game. Ryan had pitched well enough to win but got another No Decision. His best game against Statesville — a 3-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts and 1 walk — came in Greenville.
Compiled by Bill Moose.
