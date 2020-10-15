Hiddenite Center announces registration for ballroom and line dance classes

Ballroom dance instructor Dirk Myers II will begin a new series of ballroom and line dance classes at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center on Oct. 19. Myers is an experienced instructor from Banquet & Ballroom (formerly the Havana Social Club) of Cornelius.
Myers’ line dance class will meet at the center’s educational complex on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. Cost for the eight weeks class is $100 per person for nonmembers of the center, or $95 per person for paid members, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Covid-19 safety protocol will be followed. Registration is required for this series of classes. For registration, call Karen Walker at 828-632-6966.
Ballroom dance class will meet at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. The series features instruction in waltz, rumba, cha-cha and swing. Cost for the eight weeks class is $100 per person for nonmembers of the Center, or $95 per person for paid members, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Registration by couple is required for Covid-19 safety protocol. Preregistration is required. Call 828-632-6966.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org. This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural
Resources. www.NCArts.org. Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the generous funding of Alexander County government, the town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R.Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston-Salem Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
