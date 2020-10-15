Hiddenite Center announces registration for ballroom and line dance classes

Ballroom dance instructor Dirk Myers II will begin a new series of ballroom and line dance classes at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center on Oct. 19. Myers is an experienced instructor from Banquet & Ballroom (formerly the Havana Social Club) of Cornelius.

Myers’ line dance class will meet at the center’s educational complex on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. Cost for the eight weeks class is $100 per person for nonmembers of the center, or $95 per person for paid members, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Covid-19 safety protocol will be followed. Registration is required for this series of classes. For registration, call Karen Walker at 828-632-6966.

Ballroom dance class will meet at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. The series features instruction in waltz, rumba, cha-cha and swing. Cost for the eight weeks class is $100 per person for nonmembers of the Center, or $95 per person for paid members, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Registration by couple is required for Covid-19 safety protocol. Preregistration is required. Call 828-632-6966.