Friends raise money for woman in need of third kidney transplant

Waiting for a kidney transplant would be hard enough for anyone, but for Shelley Mazag, she is awaiting what would be her third. But as she waits, her friends are pitching in to help raise money to support her.

Her friends gathered outside Randy's BBQ in Troutman on Tuesday but the cold couldn't stop them from selling baked goods, Christmas decorations and raffling off several items donated by local businesses to raise money for Mazag.

Ultimately, they just want to help a friend in need.

"It's not easy, she's on dialysis four days a week," Leigh Anne Payne said.

Mazag's parents stopped by as well and were grateful to see the support for their daughter.

"It's amazing. For a town as small as Troutman, they're so good about doing this," Charlene Medich said. "I was surprised, but yet I wasn't. That's just how this town is, everybody comes together. But we were just tickled."

And for Charlene and George Medich, even though Mazag is 57 years old now, they'll never outgrow being her parents.

"We're waiting more anxiously than she is," George Medich said.

How to help