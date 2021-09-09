I am a 5 month old Poodle/Rottweiler/Lab mix. We do charge a nonrefundable application fee of $10 to ensure that... View on PetFinder
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
When and how did you acquire the cars?I’ve had the “Torpedo” for 10 years. I saw it three years before that at a car show in Myrtle Beach. The…
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday …
A West Virginia man is being sought by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after three vending machines at a Statesville car wash were broken …
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 23,800 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 155 new …
