Tin Lizzie is not ready to go home until her kittens are weaned and she has her spay appointment set... View on PetFinder
A Statesville man died Saturday in an ATV accident in Alexander County.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 8-14. L…
North Iredell is searching for another head football coach. The school let David Lewis go after five seasons.
A barbecue dinner will be held to raise funds for the family of a man shot to death last week.
Dan Scott doesn’t have much time left but he’s determined to use what time he has to continue his daughter’s legacy and to help a 7-year-old b…
A traffic stop yielded crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
“It is a privilege to render you your first salute.”
Three men have been charged with felony breaking and entering into the Valero convenience store on Northwest Boulevard, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
Monroe was not fazed by playing in Greyhound Hollow on Friday.
