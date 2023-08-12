LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets are on sale now for the fourth of the Thursday evening presentations in its Grandfather Presents 2023 speaker series.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Dr. Baker Perry, Appalachian State University geography professor and National Geographic explorer, will share his unique experiences in alpine mountaineering and in installing weather stations at elevations above 5,000 meters worldwide.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the event. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/“meet-and-greet” opportunities.

Dr. Perry has long had a connection with Grandfather. He began working closely with the mountain in 2005 when former president, Crae Morton, invited the scientific community to collaborate on the siting and management of a new weather station. He worked with the State Climate Office to install and manage a new station from 2006 to 2009.

With support from a NASA education/outreach grant, Dr. Perry took over the management of the station in 2009 and worked with Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff to open an exhibit and conduct citizen-science activities on the mountain. As part of a grant from the National Science Foundation, GMSF members (including current president and executive director, Jesse Pope) traveled to the Andes Mountains of Peru with Dr. Perry and App State students to study climate change, glaciers and water resources in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He passed off the operation and management of the Grandfather Mountain weather station to the State Climate Office in 2019.

Dr. Perry’s research interests include alpine precipitation formation, snow and ice and precipitation-glacier-climate interactions. He has led or co-led 23 research expeditions and – along with local collaborators – has installed and maintained 11 weather stations above an elevation of 5,000 meters. In 2022, Dr. Perry led two National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expeditions: one to Nevado Ausangate (6,384 meters) in southern Peru to assess climate change impacts, and another to install the highest weather station in the world just below the summit at Bishop Rock (8,810 meters, on the Nepalese side of Mount Everest) and to maintain other stations installed in 2019. He also co-led the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expedition to Tupungato Volcano in Chile that installed the highest weather station in the Americas in February of 2021.

His more than 30 years of alpine mountaineering experience also include an installation of a weather station at 8,430 meters at the Balcony on Mount Everest in Nepal; an installation of a weather station at 6,349 meters on Ausangate in Peru; ascents of Illimani (6,435 meters) and Ancohuma (6,427 meters) in Bolivia for data collection from snow pits; a first ascent of the southwest face of Soral Este (5,460 meters) in Bolivia; and extensive fieldwork on glacierized surfaces above 5,000 meters. Dr. Perry has slept at elevations above 5,000 meters on 134 nights (above 6,000 meters on 17 nights) and has climbed to his team’s weather station at 5,650 meters on the summit plateau of the Quelccaya Ice Cap in Peru 22 times since 2014.

“We are so thrilled to have Dr. Baker Perry back on the mountain for this presentation and to hear about his extensive research and remarkable explorations in alpine mountaineering,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Dr. Perry’s expertise when it comes to the installation of weather stations is vast, and we know firsthand how instrumental he has been to the accurate recording and monitoring of climate patterns both here at Grandfather and on mountains across the globe.”