Thyroid Awareness Month: Understanding diagnosis and treatment of hypothyroidism

Most of us have heard of the thyroid gland, but we may not realize the importance of this gland or what it even really does.

January is Thyroid Awareness Month, the ideal time to learn more about our thyroid and the significant role it plays in our overall health and wellbeing.

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of your neck, right below your Adam’s apple. This gland makes hormones that control nearly every aspect of your body’s function.

“The thyroid is so important because it has an enormous impact on our health by affecting all aspects of metabolism. It also affects the vital functions of our body from skin, to muscles, to the hormonal levels of each individual organ,” said Andrea Colvin, a family nurse practitioner at Stout Internal Medicine & Wellness, part of the Iredell Physician Network.

When your thyroid gland is not functioning properly, it can cause serious, life-altering effects on your health.

According to the American Thyroid Association, nearly 20 million Americans have thyroid disease, and up to 60% of those are unaware of their condition.