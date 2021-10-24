Thelma Lou reunites with most of Mayberry cast

As far as major TAGS characters, that leaves Sheriff Andy Taylor’s son, “Opie Taylor,” as played by Ron Howard, pretty much by himself. But don’t you worry about “Opie.” He’s done well for himself as a movie director and producer in Hollywood. Ronald William “Ron” Howard, 67, has a reported net worth of $200 million. He played “Opie” for the whole series and basically grew up on the show. Ron has directed 27 motion pictures, including “Cocoon” and “Apollo 13.”

Yes, it’s hard to believe that cute, red-haired, freckled “Opie” could now be 67 years old and balding. That’s part of the magic of the film and TV industry, that you see people in a movie or TV show made 50 years ago and you think that they are still that age and still look that way. Then you read that they have gone to their reward and see a photo of the person made a year or two ago and it’s hard to believe that they look so, well, … old.

Back to Thelma Lou. A question for trivia fans and TAGS devotees: What was Thelma Lou’s last name? Was it “Lou”? I honestly don’t know.

In case you were wondering, the characters Barney Fife and Thelma Lou tied the knot in the 1986 reunion TV movie “Return to Mayberry.”