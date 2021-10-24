 Skip to main content
Thelma Lou reunites with most of Mayberry cast
I guess you have heard that “Thelma Lou” has departed our earthly theater for a higher stage. On Oct. 16, actress Betty Lynn passed at age 95.

Betty Lynn is best known for her role as Deputy Barney Fife’s girlfriend on “The Andy Griffith Show” (TAGS), which ran on the CBS network from Oct. 3, 1960, to April 1, 1968, and has been in syndication for years.

Personally, I find the show, all 249 half-hour episodes, to be more entertaining than the majority of what is passed off to us TV viewers these days. I feel many of you R&L readers would agree with me. According to Google, “The Andy Griffith Show” has been ranked by TV Guide as the ninth- and 13th-best series in American television history.

In my mind, our town of Harmony was what I imagined Mayberry to be most like. Most folks say the mythical North Carolina town is based on Andy Griffith’s real hometown of Mount Airy in Surry County. Say “Mount Airy” really fast four or five times and it truly does begin to sound like “Mayberry.”

Mayberry was such a likable place that some out-of-state people thought it was a real Tar Heel town.

Major TAGS cast members, the name of the character they played and the date of their passing are as follows: Howard McNear (town barber “Floyd Lawson”) 1969; Frances Bavier (“Aunt Bee Taylor”) 1989; Hal Smith (town drunk “Otis Campbell”) 1994; Jack Dodson (Mayberry resident “Howard Sprague”) 1994; Anita Corsaut (teacher and Andy’s girlfriend “Helen Crump”) 1995; Don Knotts (deputy “Barney Fife”) 2006; George Lindsey (Mayberry resident “Goober Pyle”) 2012; ; Andy Griffith (“Sheriff Andy Taylor”) 2012; Jim Nabors (mechanic and later Marine “Gomer Pyle”) 2017.

As far as major TAGS characters, that leaves Sheriff Andy Taylor’s son, “Opie Taylor,” as played by Ron Howard, pretty much by himself. But don’t you worry about “Opie.” He’s done well for himself as a movie director and producer in Hollywood. Ronald William “Ron” Howard, 67, has a reported net worth of $200 million. He played “Opie” for the whole series and basically grew up on the show. Ron has directed 27 motion pictures, including “Cocoon” and “Apollo 13.”

Yes, it’s hard to believe that cute, red-haired, freckled “Opie” could now be 67 years old and balding. That’s part of the magic of the film and TV industry, that you see people in a movie or TV show made 50 years ago and you think that they are still that age and still look that way. Then you read that they have gone to their reward and see a photo of the person made a year or two ago and it’s hard to believe that they look so, well, … old.

Back to Thelma Lou. A question for trivia fans and TAGS devotees: What was Thelma Lou’s last name? Was it “Lou”? I honestly don’t know.

In case you were wondering, the characters Barney Fife and Thelma Lou tied the knot in the 1986 reunion TV movie “Return to Mayberry.”

The actress Betty Lynn moved from Hollywood in 2007 and became a resident of the very real town of Mount Airy, North Carolina, Andy Griffith’s real hometown, for the last years of her life. Actress Frances Bavier, “Aunt Bee,” chose to live in Siler City, in Chatham County, North Carolina, after retirement from a 72-year acting career.

Do you think it was just by chance that Ms. Bavier and Ms. Lynn elected to spend their final years in a relatively small North Carolina town?

Could it be that they were seeking a real place like Mayberry?

O.C. Stonestreet

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”

A MAYBERRY QUIZ

1. Jim Nabors left TAGS to star in his own CBS TV show with what title?

2. Anita Corsaut (“Helen Crump”), who made 66 appearances on TAGS, starred with Steve McQueen in a classic 1958 sci-fi monster movie. For both, it was their film debut. What was the name of the film?

3. The character of a Southern sheriff played by Andy Griffith first appeared in an episode of what popular TV show?

4. Andy Griffith played what character in an outdoor drama that is still performed every summer in North Carolina?

5. In what 1958 comedy military motion picture were Andy Griffith and Don Knotts first paired?

6. Actress Elinor Donahue appeared in twelve episodes of TAGS’s first season as pharmacist “Ellie Walker.” The actress was better known as what character on what other TV series?

7. Long before TAGS, Andy Griffith made a very popular comedy monologue record in 1953. What was its title?

8. The musical family which sometimes came down from the hills to visit Mayberry were “The Darlings,” played by what real musical group?

9. In the first episode of TAGS it is established that Sheriff Andy Taylor is a widower. What is supposed to have happened to his wife, Opie’s mother?

10. TAGS won how many Emmy Awards?

11. What series, starring Ken Berry, was the sequel to The Andy Griffith Show?

ANSWERS

1. “Gomer Pyle, USMC”

2. “The Blob,” written by Kay Linaker and Theodore Simonson, of Statesville.‎

3. “The Danny Thomas Show” episode, "Danny Meets Andy Griffith," in which Danny Thomas is arrested by Sheriff Andy. The episode aired on Feb. 15, 1960.

4. Andy played Sir Walter Raleigh in “The Lost Colony.”

5. “No Time for Sergeants”

6. She played Betty Anderson in “Father Knows Best”

7. “What It Was, Was Football”

8. The Dillards

9. This was never mentioned in the series.

10. The program was nominated for or won nine Emmys.

11. “Mayberry R.F.D.”

