The zipline will always move you forward

And then it ends. The line reaches the final stop. You swing for a minute and just sit there, lost in your introspection, lost in your perfect moment. And you bring the zipline back to repeat it, to become one once again with the deliberate movement of your thoughts, of your body and your soul, all together with the movement of time. It is there we can reconcile with our yin and yang, understand what it is to be content in a blip of contemplation. The empty playground behind us with the echoes of children’s laughter in the swaying branches above, not a care in the world wrapped in layers of complexity. How fast we are going is hard to say. I guess that goes both for the zipline and everyday life, only on the zipline we are forced to look around, there are no constraints, nothing blocking us, nothing keeping us from moving. Life is somewhat like a zipline only there are so many distractions, so many opportunities for missteps. On a windy day the line rocks from side-to-side, a sailboat appears in the distance, drifting steadily and silently toward its own sense of freedom. It is magical and unadulterated. There is nothing more authentic than the privilege of gliding like a leaf on some current meditating on growth and self-assessment. You are in control, but you are not, you are in constant motion, a controlled motion. The fear of facing yourself at that moment is exhilarating. You lean back to prolong the ride as if it is going to change the speed, but it won’t, just like in life. The zipline goes from point A to point B, there is no variation. It knows its purpose. And in the moment of motion, you find your purpose, order, reconciliation, and worth. Because what is there without a purpose. To go from here to there, but along the way, that space you need to fill in between to satisfy that purpose.