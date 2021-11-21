Thanksgiving turkey giveaway honors slain rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and associates of slain rapper Young Dolph handed out Thanksgiving turkeys at a neighborhood church here Friday, two days after he was gunned down in broad daylight inside his favorite bakery.

Known for acts of charity in his hometown, the hip-hop artist and label owner had helped organize the event at St. James Missionary Baptist Church and was going to participate before he was fatally shot Wednesday.

Undaunted, members of his music label, Paper Route Empire, along with church volunteers and community activists, distributed dozens of turkeys, stuffing mix and cranberry sauce — and said "happy Thanksgiving" — to people driving past the church.

It was the type of event Young Dolph, who grew up in the Castalia neighborhood where the church is, has been organizing for years, often without the reporters and cameras present Friday. Before the event, volunteers spoke quietly among themselves or sat in solemn reflection as his music played outside the church on the sunny afternoon.

Label employee Bee Bee Jones, 38, helped hand out the food, honoring his friend of 30 years.