Terrorist faction leader Jibril dies

DAMASCUS, Syria — Ahmed Jibril, leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out hijackings, bombings and other attacks against Israeli targets in the 1970s and 1980s, has died in Damascus, his group and Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday. He was 83.

Jibril had been sick for months and died at a Damascus hospital, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said. It didn't offer details.

Khaled Abdul-Mejid, who runs another Damascus-based Palestinian faction, said Jibril suffered from a heart condition.

The son of a Palestinian father and a Syrian mother, Jibril was born in 1938 in Jaffa, in what was then British-ruled Palestine. His family later moved to Syria, where he became an officer in the Syrian army and acquired Syrian nationality.

Jibril founded the PFLP in the late 1950s but broke away over ideological disputes. In 1968, he founded the pro-Syrian breakaway PFLP-GC, which briefly joined the Palestine Liberation Organization. But Jibril's group left the PLO in 1974, amid sharp disagreements with PLO leader Yasser Arafat.